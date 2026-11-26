The campaign account of Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde labelled a report claiming he planned to step down for Atiku Abubakar as fake news

The report alleged Makinde would withdraw from the 2027 presidential race on November 30 and negotiate a coalition deal

Makinde's camp accused the APC of spreading lies about the opposition as the 2027 election approaches

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ibadan, Oyo State - The campaign account of Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has dismissed as fake news a claim that the governor planned to withdraw his 2027 presidential bid in favour of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The post was a direct response to a claim made by Lere Olayinka, a political commentator, who wrote that Makinde, the presidential candidate of the African Peoples Movement (APM), was set to step down for Atiku on November 30, 2026.

Makinde’s camp accuses the APC of spreading lies, while social media users shared both support and criticism. Photo credit: @seyimakinde/@atiku

Source: Twitter

The denial was posted on Thursday, November 26, 2026, via the verified X account @makindedaura, which is linked to the #MakindeDaura2027 campaign.

Olayinka also alleged that Makinde was negotiating for the Social Contract Front (SCF) to collapse on the APM for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a "super candidate" in the 2027 race.

The @makindedaura account stamped Olayinka's post with a "FAKE NEWS" label before sharing it and went on to accuse the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of manufacturing falsehoods about opposition figures.

Makinde camp blames APC

"The APC is becoming so desperate that it is now spreading lies about the opposition. Seyi Makinde is a threat that the APC didn't calculate for," the post read.

The account added: "The forthcoming election is between Nigerians and the APC and Nigerians will win!"

The statement did not address any specific details of the alleged coalition talks beyond branding the entire report as fabricated.

Nigerians react to Makinde's alleged plan to step down for Atiku

The post drew reactions from social media users. @OCoker27718 wrote:

"APC and lies are inseperable, their fear of H E SEYI MAKINDE makes it worst."

@leyemypadi added:

"too many lies for the one they say is inconsequential and his party is new. APC is cancerous, they are scared already but this time around, the people can't wait to get them evicted."

@para_mode was more critical of the governor, writing:

"Una just stewpid anyhow? is your stewpid Seyi in the grand scheme of things? He can't even defeat Sowore, not to talk of obi or Atiku and definitely not Tinubu. Collect your money for this gig because he's going to jail next year."

@GreaterFortune simply wrote:

Neither Lere Olayinka nor the APC had publicly responded to the campaign's denial at the time the post was made.

Makinde speaks on possible alliance to unseat Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Makinde disclosed plans for a political arrangement between himself, Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 elections.

Makinde, who is the APM presidential candidate, made the disclosure in an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo.

The governor clarified that the proposed arrangement would not follow the same model as the 2015 opposition coalition that brought Tinubu and the APC to power.

Source: Legit.ng