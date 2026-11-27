Australia is overhauling its Working Holiday Maker visa programme, with major changes kicking in from 1 March 2027

The new rules require applicants for second and third WHM visas to register and receive an invitation before applying

A separate visitor visa condition will also change how long tourists can stay and what they can do inside Australia

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has announced significant changes to its Working Holiday Maker (WHM) visa programme and visitor visa conditions, with the new rules set to take effect from early 2027.

The most substantial shift involves subclasses 417 and 462 of the Working Holiday Maker visa, which will operate under a new framework beginning 1 March 2027.

Australia introduces major Working Holiday Maker visa changes, requiring registration and invitations for second and third WHM visa applications from 2027. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty

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New registration process for WHM visas

Under the updated rules, anyone seeking a second or third Working Holiday Maker visa must first register their interest and wait to receive an invitation before they can submit a visa application.

This invitation, described as a "Next Year Regional Work Guarantee," will be issued through monthly rounds expected to begin in mid-January 2027. Registrations open on 1 December 2026.

The regional work requirement for a second WHM visa will also increase. Applicants will need to complete four months, or 120 days, of specified regional work, up from the current three months (88 days).

The requirement for a third-year visa remains at six months.

Applicants who complete their specified work and lodge a valid application on or before 28 February 2027 can still proceed under the existing rules during a transitional period.

UK passport holders are exempt from both the new registration and invitation process and the regional work requirements, though the department noted that the implementing legislation is still being finalised.

Visitor visa "no further stay" condition

Separately, a rule affecting visitor visas will come into force on 28 November 2026.

From that date, condition 8503, known as "No Further Stay," will be made mandatory on new visitor visa applications, covering subclass 600, the ETA subclass 601, and the eVisitor subclass 651.

Under this condition, travellers holding these visas will generally not be able to apply for another temporary or permanent visa while they are inside Australia.

To apply for a different visa, they would first need to leave the country. Limited exceptions apply, including protection visas and cases where circumstances were beyond the traveller's control.

The department advised anyone planning to travel to Australia or extend their stay to review their visa conditions carefully before travelling.

Australia lists food and non-food items not allowed

Legit.ng earlier reported that Australia has published a list of items that travellers are not allowed to bring into the country, covering several categories of food as well as certain non-food goods.

Source: Legit.ng