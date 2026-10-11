Dubai's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs listed specific conditions that foreign skilled workers must meet to qualify for the green residency permit

A minimum monthly salary of AED 15,000 is among the financial thresholds that applicants must meet before they can be considered eligible

The green residency permit is valid for five years and allows holders to live in the UAE without needing a guarantor or employer sponsor

Dubai has outlined the exact requirements that foreign skilled workers must satisfy to obtain a green residency permit, giving migrants a clearer picture of what it takes to secure long-term status in the emirate without employer sponsorship.

According to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFAD), applicants must hold a valid work contract and an active work permit in the UAE.

Dubai states educational requirement for foreign workers to get green residency. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Beyond employment status, candidates must fall within the first, second, or third level of the occupational classification approved by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, meaning the scheme targets professionals in recognised skilled roles rather than all categories of workers.

Dubai green residency: Educational and salary thresholds

Two additional conditions are likely to determine eligibility for many foreign workers. First, applicants must hold a minimum qualification of a bachelor's degree or its equivalent. Second, they must earn at least AED 15,000 per month, which is roughly equivalent to around $4,000 or approximately N6 million at current exchange rates.

Both requirements must be met simultaneously, meaning a high salary alone or a degree alone is not sufficient to qualify.

What Dubai green residency offers

Skilled workers who meet all four conditions become eligible for a five-year green residency permit. Unlike standard employment visas, this permit does not tie the holder to a specific employer or guarantor, giving workers considerably more flexibility to move between jobs or manage their own affairs while remaining legally resident in the country.

The permit is also renewable. Holders who continue to meet the original eligibility conditions can extend their stay for additional five-year periods, making it a potentially long-term pathway for qualified foreign nationals working in the UAE.

The announcement is particularly relevant to African professionals considering opportunities in the Gulf, especially given the growing number of Nigerians, Ghanaians, Kenyans, and South Africans who relocate to the UAE each year in search of skilled employment.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng