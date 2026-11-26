President Bola Tinubu directed his Chief of Staff to lead a presidential delegation to Minna to visit two former heads of state

Femi Gbajabiamila met with General Ibrahim Babangida and General Abdulsalami Abubakar on Thursday, 26 November

Both elder statesmen responded to the visit with remarks about the Tinubu administration and the upcoming elections

President Bola Tinubu sent a presidential delegation to Minna, Niger State, on Thursday, 26 November, to visit former Military Head of State General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd) and former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd).

Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to the President, led the delegation and announced the visit in a post on his X account. He said the visit was made at Tinubu's directive and that the delegation conveyed the President's best wishes to both leaders.

Ibrahim Babangida expresses satisfaction with President Bola Tinubu's administration Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Gbajabiamila described both men as looking "well and in high spirits" and said they received the delegation warmly.

What Babangida and Abdulsalami said

General Babangida told the delegation he was pleased with the President's work, reaffirmed his support for Tinubu, and wished him success. General Abdulsalami commended the administration's performance and expressed gratitude to the President for reaching out, noting that the visit came even amid campaign activities.

Gbajabiamila said both leaders occupy significant chapters in Nigeria's history and that their counsel remains invaluable. He also referenced the political dimension of the visit, saying the administration was encouraged by their support heading into the coming elections.

"These are men who occupy major chapters in Nigeria's history and their counsel remains invaluable. We are happy for their support now and in the coming elections," Gbajabiamila wrote.

See Gbajabiamila's full statement on X here:

Over 10 APC members died in Zamfara road crash

Legit.ng earlier reported that more than 10 APC members died in a road accident after the party's governorship campaign flag-off in Talata-Mafara, Zamfara State.

The victims were returning to Gummi Local Government Area when the crash happened, leaving several others with injuries.

Zamfara State Commissioner for Information confirmed the tragedy and announced the suspension of a campaign rally in honour of the victims.

Source: Legit.ng