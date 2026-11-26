Just In: Babangida Sends Message to Tinubu Ahead of 2027
- President Bola Tinubu directed his Chief of Staff to lead a presidential delegation to Minna to visit two former heads of state
- Femi Gbajabiamila met with General Ibrahim Babangida and General Abdulsalami Abubakar on Thursday, 26 November
- Both elder statesmen responded to the visit with remarks about the Tinubu administration and the upcoming elections
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President Bola Tinubu sent a presidential delegation to Minna, Niger State, on Thursday, 26 November, to visit former Military Head of State General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd) and former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd).
Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to the President, led the delegation and announced the visit in a post on his X account. He said the visit was made at Tinubu's directive and that the delegation conveyed the President's best wishes to both leaders.
Gbajabiamila described both men as looking "well and in high spirits" and said they received the delegation warmly.
What Babangida and Abdulsalami said
General Babangida told the delegation he was pleased with the President's work, reaffirmed his support for Tinubu, and wished him success. General Abdulsalami commended the administration's performance and expressed gratitude to the President for reaching out, noting that the visit came even amid campaign activities.
Gbajabiamila said both leaders occupy significant chapters in Nigeria's history and that their counsel remains invaluable. He also referenced the political dimension of the visit, saying the administration was encouraged by their support heading into the coming elections.
"These are men who occupy major chapters in Nigeria's history and their counsel remains invaluable. We are happy for their support now and in the coming elections," Gbajabiamila wrote.
See Gbajabiamila's full statement on X here:
Over 10 APC members died in Zamfara road crash
Legit.ng earlier reported that more than 10 APC members died in a road accident after the party's governorship campaign flag-off in Talata-Mafara, Zamfara State.
The victims were returning to Gummi Local Government Area when the crash happened, leaving several others with injuries.
Zamfara State Commissioner for Information confirmed the tragedy and announced the suspension of a campaign rally in honour of the victims.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng