Saudi Arabia's official website published the conditions under which a Premium Residency permit can be cancelled for foreign holders

The six grounds range from criminal convictions and deportation orders to voluntarily surrendering the permit

One of the lesser-known grounds for cancellation involves failing to meet obligations outlined in the Premium Residency Law

Saudi Arabia has officially outlined six circumstances under which a foreigner's Premium Residency permit can be cancelled, publishing the details on its government website.

The Premium Residency scheme is a sought-after status that grants foreign nationals long-term residence rights in the Kingdom. However, the Saudi authorities have made clear that the permit comes with conditions, and violations can result in permanent loss of that status.

Saudi Arabia names 6 conditions that can lead to cancellation of Premium Residency. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Antoine Gyori - Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Saudi Arabia: Premium Residency permit

The following are the six grounds for cancellation as stated by the Saudi government:

1. Conviction for a serious crime: A permit holder who is convicted of a crime that carries a custodial sentence of at least 60 days or a fine of no less than 100,000 riyals risks losing their Premium Residency status.

2. Deportation order: If a court judgment or official decision orders the permit holder to be expelled from Saudi Arabia, their Premium Residency will be cancelled.

3. False information: Any applicant found to have submitted fraudulent or misleading information during the Premium Residency application process will forfeit their permit.

4. Failure to meet obligations: Permit holders are required to comply with the responsibilities set out in Article 7 of the Premium Residency Law. Failure to do so constitutes grounds for cancellation.

5. Voluntarily surrendering the permit: A holder who chooses to give up their Premium Residency of their own accord will have it cancelled accordingly.

6. Death or loss of legal capacity: The permit is automatically cancelled upon the death of the holder or if the holder loses the legal capacity required to maintain it.

Saudi Arabia: What foreigners need to know

The disclosure serves as a formal reminder to Premium Residency holders that their status is not unconditional. Obligations under Article 7 of the Premium Residency Law are particularly worth noting, as non-compliance with those terms is enough to trigger cancellation even without a criminal element involved.

For Nigerians and other Africans living in or aspiring to relocate to Saudi Arabia, understanding these conditions is essential, especially as more people explore Gulf countries as part of the broader japa movement.

Saudi Arabia lists relations residents can bring

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Saudi Arabia had revealed the family members foreigners with Premium Residency are allowed to bring into the kingdom.

The approved relatives include parents, spouses, and children, although children must be below 25 years old to qualify under the Premium Residency rules.

Source: Legit.ng