Saudi Arabia's customs authority published the full list of items travellers must declare when entering the Kingdom through airports, seaports or land borders

The declaration rules cover cash, gifts, tobacco and restricted items such as medicines and drones, with specific thresholds triggering the requirement

Travellers who fail to declare these items when required could face legal action and penalties under Saudi customs regulations

Saudi Arabia has officially outlined the goods, valuables and restricted items that all travellers must report to customs officials upon entering the Kingdom. The requirement applies across all entry points, including airports, seaports and land border crossings, and is enforced by the Saudi customs authority.

The rules are designed to ensure compliance with the country's customs regulations. Visitors who arrive with certain goods above specified thresholds are legally required to declare them using the official declaration forms provided at customs checkpoints. The authority has warned that failure to declare items when required may result in legal action and financial penalties.

Saudi Arabia names goods and valuables travellers must declare at airports. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/LOU BENOIST/ Jaka Suryanta

Source: Getty Images

Items travellers must declare in Saudi Arabia

The Saudi customs authority has listed four categories of items that require declaration:

1. Cash, foreign currencies, financial instruments, precious metals and other valuables with a combined worth exceeding SAR 40,000 (N14,420,353) or the equivalent in another currency.

2. Gifts, luggage and product samples that are in commercial quantities or exceed personal use limits, with a total value above SAR 3,000 (N1,081,534).

3. Tobacco products that go beyond 200 cigarettes or 500 grams in weight.

4. Restricted items that require prior approval from the relevant Saudi authorities before they can be brought into the country, including medicines and drones.

What happens if travellers do not declare

The customs authority stated clearly that any traveller who fails to declare items falling within the categories above when required could face legal consequences.

Officials at checkpoints provide declaration forms specifically for this purpose, and travellers are expected to complete them accurately before passing through customs.

Saudi Arabia lists 17 prohibited items for travellers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Saudi Arabia's customs authority released a list of 17 items that travellers are not allowed to bring into the Kingdom.

The prohibited goods include unregistered medicines and herbs, nutmeg and guru fruits, weapons, fireworks, surveillance devices, sexual tools, and publications that violate the country's media regulations.

Source: Legit.ng