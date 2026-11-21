Manchester City drew 1-1 with Fulham at the Etihad Stadium, marking the fourth consecutive time they dropped points this season

Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw by Newcastle United at St James' Park in the matchday 11 evening kickoff

Opta's supercomputer has revised the title chances of both clubs following the results, with City's odds falling below 10%

Opta's supercomputer has updated its Premier League title predictions after both Manchester City and Arsenal failed to win on matchday 11, dropping points on the same evening.

City were held at the Etihad Stadium by Fulham, finishing 1-1 after Rodrigo Muniz gave the visitors the lead, only for Elliott Anderson to level the score.

Mikel Arteta during Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Newcastle United. Photo by Owen Humphreys.

Source: Getty Images

It was a fourth successive game in which City failed to claim all three points, snapping a run of three consecutive defeats that followed their impressive seven-game winning streak at the start of the season.

The Premier League evening fixture at St James' Park produced an equally frustrating result for Arsenal. Eberechi Eze put them ahead in the 33rd minute.

Newcastle United fought back through Harvey Barnes and Malick Thiaw in the second half to overturn the advantage. Noni Madueke rescued Arsenal in the 78th minute, bundling home an equaliser to earn a point on Tyneside.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

According to data published by The Analyst, Arsenal's Premier League title probability received a marginal boost of 0.01% despite dropping two points away from home, with the Gunners now holding around a 75% chance of winning the title.

Manchester City's situation looks considerably bleaker. Their ongoing poor run of form cost them close to 2% in probability, and they now have less than a 10% chance of lifting the trophy at the end of the season.

The updated figures reflect a widening gap between the two clubs in the race for the title, with City's slide down the standings coming at the worst possible time as their rivals continue to bank points.

Maresca reacts after City draw

Legit.ng previously reported that Enzo Maresca reacted after Manchester City came from behind to secure one point against Fulham.

The Italian manager admitted that his team is in a bad time and they must continue to work together to get out of the difficult situation.

Source: Legit.ng