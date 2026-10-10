Norway automatically strips nationality from citizens who have not lived in the country for two years before their 22nd birthday

Norwegian dual citizens convicted of serious offences or deemed a threat to national interests can be stripped of their citizenship

Citizenship obtained through false or incomplete information is also subject to revocation under Norwegian law

Norway has outlined five circumstances under which a person can lose their Norwegian nationality.

It ranges from extended absence from the country to providing false information during the citizenship application process.

Norway enforces strict citizenship rules, allowing Norwegian nationality to be revoked for fraud. Photo credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Automatic loss for young Norwegians living abroad

Norwegian nationals who have not spent a combined total of two years living in Norway before they turn 22 automatically forfeit their citizenship.

The rule targets citizens who have grown up largely outside the country and have little connection to it. Those affected by this provision are, however, permitted to apply to keep their Norwegian nationality before the deadline passes.

Separately, Norwegian citizens who wish to give up their nationality may do so by submitting a formal application to be released from it.

When the Norwegian government can step in

Norwegian law gives authorities the power to revoke citizenship in cases involving serious criminal behaviour. Dual nationals who have been convicted of grave offences and whose conduct has been found to be seriously damaging to Norway's vital interests are at risk of losing their citizenship through this route.

Beyond criminal convictions, the Ministry holds broader powers in cases that touch on fundamental national security concerns. Where a dual citizen has acted in a way that suggests they could cause serious harm to Norway's core national interests, the Ministry may decide to strip that person of their Norwegian citizenship, even without a criminal conviction.

Norwegian citizenship can also be cancelled where it was obtained through deception. If it emerges that a person gave incorrect information or deliberately left out details that were central to the decision to grant them citizenship, the authorities can revoke it on those grounds.

Minimum income for bringing family members in Norway

Legit.ng earlier reported that Norway has set a new income benchmark that residents must meet before they can bring a family member into the country, according to the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI).

The UDI confirmed that the reference person, the individual already living in Norway who wishes to sponsor a family member, must now earn at least NOK 436,957 (N60,945,612) per year before tax. The income must also appear stable enough to continue for a minimum of one additional year beyond the point of application.

Source: Legit.ng