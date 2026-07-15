Seven countries have continued offering visa-sponsored nursing opportunities as global healthcare workforce shortages persist in 2026

Legit.ng outlined key visa pathways, licensing requirements, and residency options available to qualified foreign nurses

The opportunities span destinations facing major nursing shortages, with different routes for overseas healthcare professionals

The worldwide shortage of healthcare professionals has opened up opportunities for qualified nurses looking to work overseas, as several countries introduce visa routes and employer sponsorship options to attract internationally trained workers.

Countries such as Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, and the United Arab Emirates are experiencing shortages in their healthcare sectors due to ageing populations, rising demand for medical services, and insufficient numbers of nurses to fill available positions.

For nurses planning to work overseas, these countries offer different visa pathways, registration requirements, and possible routes towards long-term residency.

Nursing shortages are creating fresh job opportunities for foreign professionals abroad. Photo: TONY KARUMBA

Source: Getty Images

Here are seven countries offering nursing jobs and visa opportunities for qualified foreign nurses in 2026.

1. United Kingdom

The United Kingdom remains one of the top destinations for overseas nurses, with more than 40,000 nursing vacancies reported across the National Health Service (NHS).

Foreign nurses can apply for the Health and Care Worker Visa or the Skilled Worker Visa. NHS trusts and eligible healthcare employers can provide sponsorship for qualified applicants.

Applicants must register with the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) and complete required assessments, including the Computer-Based Test (CBT) and Objective Structured Clinical Examination (OSCE). Nurses must also meet English language requirements through recognised tests such as IELTS or OET.

The Health and Care Worker Visa can allow eligible professionals to work in the UK for up to five years, with some applicants able to pursue long-term settlement options after meeting residency requirements.

2. Canada

Canada is facing a shortage of more than 60,000 nurses across its provinces, creating demand for qualified healthcare professionals from other countries.

Foreign nurses can explore immigration routes such as Express Entry healthcare draws, Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs), and employer-sponsored work permits.

Applicants must meet provincial licensing requirements before practising, with provinces having their own nursing regulatory bodies and standards. Language proficiency tests such as IELTS or CELPIP may also be required depending on the immigration route.

Canada’s healthcare-focused immigration pathways have created opportunities for qualified nurses to seek employment and possible permanent residency through eligible programmes.

3. Australia

Australia has an estimated 70,000 nursing vacancies and continues to attract overseas healthcare workers through skilled migration programmes.

Foreign nurses can access employer-sponsored opportunities through the Skills in Demand Visa (Subclass 482) and other skilled migration pathways.

Applicants generally need registration with the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA), a skills assessment, and relevant professional experience.

Some skilled migration options may also provide routes towards permanent residency for eligible applicants who meet the required conditions.

4. Germany

Germany is experiencing one of Europe’s largest healthcare workforce shortages, with more than 200,000 healthcare positions needing to be filled.

Foreign nurses can apply through routes such as the Skilled Worker Visa, EU Blue Card, or Recognition Visa after their qualifications have been recognised.

Applicants are usually required to demonstrate German language ability, with many healthcare roles requiring B1 or B2 level proficiency.

Recognised qualifications and employment opportunities can allow eligible foreign nurses to build careers in Germany, with some immigration routes offering possibilities for long-term residency.

Nursing shortages are creating fresh job opportunities for foreign professionals abroad. Photo: David Benito

Source: Getty Images

5. Ireland

Ireland has around 20,000 nursing vacancies and continues to recruit internationally trained nurses.

Foreign nurses can apply through the Critical Skills Employment Permit and other eligible employment routes.

Applicants must register with the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland (NMBI), meet English language requirements, and secure a suitable job offer.

Eligible healthcare workers may later qualify for longer-term residency options after meeting the country’s immigration requirements.

6. New Zealand

New Zealand has about 12,000 nursing shortages and has included nurses on its Green List to attract skilled healthcare professionals.

Overseas nurses must register with the Nursing Council of New Zealand and meet English language requirements before beginning employment.

Some nurses under eligible Green List categories may have access to faster residence pathways, depending on their qualifications and circumstances.

7. United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates has approximately 30,000 nursing roles available across public and private healthcare facilities.

Foreign nurses must obtain professional licences before working in the country. These include approvals from regulatory bodies such as the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), the Department of Health (DOH), or the Health Authority Abu Dhabi (HAAD).

Employers can sponsor work visas for qualified nurses, while experienced healthcare professionals may also become eligible for long-term residency options such as the Golden Visa.

Digital nomad visas Nigerians can apply for

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that five countries opened digital nomad visa pathways for eligible Nigerians in 2026, allowing remote workers employed by overseas companies or clients to live abroad while working online.

The report listed Mauritius, Namibia, Greece, Spain, and Thailand as destinations offering visas, each with different income thresholds, visa validity periods, and documentation requirements for applicants.

Applicants were advised to confirm the latest eligibility rules on official government websites before applying, as visa conditions, financial requirements and processing rules may change over time.

Source: Legit.ng