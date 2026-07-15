Hollywood filmmaker Tyler Perry has accused the man suing him of using the court process to pressure him into accepting a multimillion-dollar settlement

The billionaire director denied claims that he refused to appear for a deposition, insisting he had already agreed to testify under oath

Perry also challenged questions about his sexuality, arguing they have no connection to the allegations before the court

Hollywood filmmaker Tyler Perry has taken fresh legal action in his ongoing court battle with actor Mario Rodriguez, who accused him of sexual assault.

According to TMZ, Perry alleged that Rodriguez is attempting to force him into a multimillion-dollar settlement by filing motions designed to damage his reputation.

The dispute follows Rodriguez's request that the court sanction Perry for allegedly refusing to attend a deposition.

Tyler Perry accuses the man suing him of using the court process to pressure him into accepting a multimillion-dollar settlement. Photos: Tyler Perry/Mario Rodriguez.

Source: Instagram

However, Perry's legal team denied the claim, insisting the filmmaker had already agreed to testify.

The director also dismissed suggestions that he was unwilling to answer questions about his sexual orientation, arguing such issues have no relevance to the case.

Tyler Perry sanctions

Perry further claimed that linking sexual orientation to the allegations relies on harmful stereotypes.

His lawyers have asked the court to reject Rodriguez's motion and instead impose $7,300 in sanctions against the actor, accusing him of abusing the legal process.

Rodriguez filed the lawsuit in December, alleging Perry subjected him to unwanted sexual advances between 2014 and 2019. Perry has denied all the allegations through his legal team.

Tyler Perry denies claims that he refused to appear for a deposition, insisting he had already agreed to testify under oath. Photo: Tyler Perry.

Source: Instagram

Woman who re-watched Straw shares deep observations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman re-watched Tyler Perry's Netflix film, Straw, and shared her powerful discovery online.

She shared what she realised while re-watching the movie, stating that she didn't notice it while watching the first time. Her analysis sparked reactions online, with many agreeing they missed that emotional detail and planned to re-watch the film

Source: Legit.ng