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Full List of Countries Whose Citizens Can Visit South Africa Without Visa in 2026
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Full List of Countries Whose Citizens Can Visit South Africa Without Visa in 2026

by  Basit Jamiu
4 min read
  • South Africa's Department of Home Affairs published an official list of countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa
  • Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Egypt, India, China, and over 100 other nations appear on the visa-free list for South Africa
  • African Union and United Nations Laissez-Passer holders are also among those granted visa-free access to South Africa

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South Africa's Department of Home Affairs has published an official list of countries whose citizens are permitted to enter the country without a visa, covering more than 100 nations across Africa, Europe, Asia, the Americas, and beyond.

The list includes several major African nations such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Egypt, Ethiopia, Morocco, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Mozambique, Namibia, Botswana, Zambia, Malawi, Madagascar, Mauritius, Seychelles, Lesotho, the Kingdom of Eswatini, Liberia, Guinea, Benin, Gabon, Mali, Niger, Cape Verde, Comoros, Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and São Tomé and Príncipe.

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African Union passport holders enjoy visa-free access under official exemptions.
South Africa visa-free entry covers 100+ nations across Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Photo credit: Rodger Bosch / POOL / AFP via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

African and International passport holders covered

Accoring to South African government, holders of the African Union Laissez-Passer and the SADC Laissez-Passer are also granted visa-free entry, alongside United Nations Laissez-Passer holders, extending the exemption beyond individual country passports to recognised supranational travel documents.

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Among the non-African countries on the list are the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Austria, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Greece, Iceland, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Slovak Republic, Malta, Cyprus, and Liechtenstein.

Several Asian and Middle Eastern nations are also included, among them India, China, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Israel, Jordan, and Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region of China). South Korea also features on the list with conditions attached.

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From the Americas, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Colombia, Uruguay, Peru, Paraguay, Bolivia, Ecuador, Venezuela, Panama, Costa Rica, Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Belize, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, the Bahamas, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are all included, alongside several British Overseas Territories such as Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, the British Islands, and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Conditions apply for select nations, requiring travelers to confirm entry terms.
Global travelers benefit from South Africa’s published list of visa-free countries. Photo credit: Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Conditions apply for some countries

Certain countries on the list, including Kenya, Hong Kong, Belize, Benin, Gabon, South Korea, Thailand, and Turkey, are marked with an asterisk, indicating that specific conditions or restrictions apply to their visa-free status. Citizens of these countries are advised to confirm the applicable terms with South African authorities before travelling.

The Russian Federation, Belarus, and several smaller European territories such as Monaco, San Marino, Andorra, Gibraltar, Guernsey, Jersey, the Isle of Man, and Liechtenstein are also on the list.

Travellers from countries not featured on the published list are required to obtain a visa before entering South Africa.

See the full list below:

  1. African Union Laissez Passer
  2. Albania (Republic of)
  3. Algeria
  4. Andorra (Principality of)
  5. Angola (Republic of)
  6. Anguilla
  7. Antigua and Barbuda
  8. Argentina
  9. Australia
  10. Austria (Republic of)
  11. Bahamas
  12. Barbados
  13. Belarus (Republic of)
  14. Belgium
  15. Belize
  16. Benin (Republic of)
  17. Bermuda
  18. Bolivia, Plurinational State of
  19. Botswana
  20. Brazil
  21. British Antarctic Territory
  22. British Indian Ocean Territory
  23. British Island
  24. Bulgaria (Republic of)
  25. Canada
  26. Cape Verde
  27. Cayman Islands
  28. Chile
  29. China (People's Republic of)
  30. Comoros (Union of)
  31. Congo (Democratic Republic of)
  32. Costa Rica
  33. Croatia (Republic of)
  34. Cuba (Republic of)
  35. Cyprus
  36. Czech Republic
  37. Denmark (Kingdom of)
  38. Ducie and Oeno lslands
  39. Ecuador
  40. Egypt
  41. Ethiopia (The Federal Democratic
  42. Republic of
  43. Falkland lslands
  44. Finland (Republic of)
  45. France (Republic of)
  46. Gabon (Republic of)
  47. Germany (Federal Republic of)
  48. Ghana (Republic of)
  49. Gibraltar
  50. Greece (Hellenic Republic of)
  51. Guernsey
  52. Guinea (Republic of)
  53. Guyana
  54. Henderson
  55. Hong Kong (SpecialAdministrative Region of China)
  56. Hungary
  57. Iceland (Republic of)
  58. India
  59. Indonesia (Republic of)
  60. Ireland
  61. Isle of Man
  62. Israel
  63. Italy (Republic of)
  64. Ivory Coast (Republic of Còte D'lvoire)
  65. Jamaica
  66. Japan
  67. Jersey
  68. Jordan
  69. Kenya (Republic of)
  70. Kingdom of Eswatini (Swaziland)
  71. Lesotho (Kingdom Of)
  72. Liberia
  73. Liechtenstein
  74. Luxembourg (Grand Duchy of)
  75. Macau
  76. Madagascar (Republic of)
  77. Malawi
  78. Malaysia
  79. Maldives
  80. Mali (Republic of)
  81. Malta
  82. Mauritius
  83. Mexico
  84. Monaco (Principality of)
  85. Montserrat
  86. Morocco (Kingdom of)
  87. Mozambique (Republic of)
  88. Namibia
  89. Netherlands (The Kingdom of)
  90. New Zealand
  91. Niger
  92. Nigeria (Republic of)
  93. Norway
  94. Panama (Republic of)
  95. Paraguay
  96. Peru
  97. Pitcairn lslands
  98. Poland (Republic of)
  99. Portugal (Republic of)
  100. Qatar (State of)
  101. Republic of Korea (South Korea)
  102. Romania
  103. Russian Federation
  104. Rwanda (Republic of)
  105. |SADC laissez-passers
  106. Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da
  107. Cunha,Gough Island
  108. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
  109. San Marino (Republic of)
  110. São Tomé and Príncipe (Democratic
  111. Republic of)
  112. Saudi Arabia (Kingdom of)
  113. Senegal
  114. Seychelles
  115. Singapore (Republic of)
  116. Slovak Republic
  117. South Georgia and the South Sandwicl
  118. Islands
  119. Spain (Kingdom of)
  120. Sweden
  121. Switzerland
  122. Tanzania (United Republic of)
  123. Thailand (Kingdom of)
  124. Trinidad and Tobago (Republic of)
  125. Tunisia (Republic of)
  126. Turkey (Republic of)
  127. Turks and Caicos Islands
  128. Uganda (Republic of)
  129. United Arab Emirates
  130. United Kingdom of Great Britain and
  131. Northern Ireland
  132. United Nations Lasse Passer
  133. United States of America
  134. Uruguay
  135. Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of)
  136. Vietnam (Republic of)
  137. British Islands
  138. Zambia

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Countries Ghanaians can visit without visa

Legit.ng earlier reported that travelling outside the country is a dream many Ghanaians spend years chasing, often facing rigorous visa application procedures and long waiting times at foreign embassies.

Securing an international travel permit frequently demands extensive documentation, proof of substantial financial standing, and biometric screening.

Despite these regular global border restrictions, the Ghanaian passport maintains a respectable level of global mobility, granting its holders access to numerous destinations completely visa-free.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

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