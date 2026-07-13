South Africa's Department of Home Affairs published an official list of countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa

Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Egypt, India, China, and over 100 other nations appear on the visa-free list for South Africa

African Union and United Nations Laissez-Passer holders are also among those granted visa-free access to South Africa

South Africa's Department of Home Affairs has published an official list of countries whose citizens are permitted to enter the country without a visa, covering more than 100 nations across Africa, Europe, Asia, the Americas, and beyond.

The list includes several major African nations such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Egypt, Ethiopia, Morocco, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Mozambique, Namibia, Botswana, Zambia, Malawi, Madagascar, Mauritius, Seychelles, Lesotho, the Kingdom of Eswatini, Liberia, Guinea, Benin, Gabon, Mali, Niger, Cape Verde, Comoros, Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and São Tomé and Príncipe.

South Africa visa-free entry covers 100+ nations across Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Photo credit: Rodger Bosch / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

African and International passport holders covered

Accoring to South African government, holders of the African Union Laissez-Passer and the SADC Laissez-Passer are also granted visa-free entry, alongside United Nations Laissez-Passer holders, extending the exemption beyond individual country passports to recognised supranational travel documents.

Among the non-African countries on the list are the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Austria, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Greece, Iceland, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Slovak Republic, Malta, Cyprus, and Liechtenstein.

Several Asian and Middle Eastern nations are also included, among them India, China, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Israel, Jordan, and Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region of China). South Korea also features on the list with conditions attached.

From the Americas, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Colombia, Uruguay, Peru, Paraguay, Bolivia, Ecuador, Venezuela, Panama, Costa Rica, Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Belize, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, the Bahamas, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are all included, alongside several British Overseas Territories such as Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, the British Islands, and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Global travelers benefit from South Africa’s published list of visa-free countries. Photo credit: Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Conditions apply for some countries

Certain countries on the list, including Kenya, Hong Kong, Belize, Benin, Gabon, South Korea, Thailand, and Turkey, are marked with an asterisk, indicating that specific conditions or restrictions apply to their visa-free status. Citizens of these countries are advised to confirm the applicable terms with South African authorities before travelling.

The Russian Federation, Belarus, and several smaller European territories such as Monaco, San Marino, Andorra, Gibraltar, Guernsey, Jersey, the Isle of Man, and Liechtenstein are also on the list.

Travellers from countries not featured on the published list are required to obtain a visa before entering South Africa.

See the full list below:

African Union Laissez Passer Albania (Republic of) Algeria Andorra (Principality of) Angola (Republic of) Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Australia Austria (Republic of) Bahamas Barbados Belarus (Republic of) Belgium Belize Benin (Republic of) Bermuda Bolivia, Plurinational State of Botswana Brazil British Antarctic Territory British Indian Ocean Territory British Island Bulgaria (Republic of) Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chile China (People's Republic of) Comoros (Union of) Congo (Democratic Republic of) Costa Rica Croatia (Republic of) Cuba (Republic of) Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark (Kingdom of) Ducie and Oeno lslands Ecuador Egypt Ethiopia (The Federal Democratic Republic of Falkland lslands Finland (Republic of) France (Republic of) Gabon (Republic of) Germany (Federal Republic of) Ghana (Republic of) Gibraltar Greece (Hellenic Republic of) Guernsey Guinea (Republic of) Guyana Henderson Hong Kong (SpecialAdministrative Region of China) Hungary Iceland (Republic of) India Indonesia (Republic of) Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy (Republic of) Ivory Coast (Republic of Còte D'lvoire) Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kenya (Republic of) Kingdom of Eswatini (Swaziland) Lesotho (Kingdom Of) Liberia Liechtenstein Luxembourg (Grand Duchy of) Macau Madagascar (Republic of) Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali (Republic of) Malta Mauritius Mexico Monaco (Principality of) Montserrat Morocco (Kingdom of) Mozambique (Republic of) Namibia Netherlands (The Kingdom of) New Zealand Niger Nigeria (Republic of) Norway Panama (Republic of) Paraguay Peru Pitcairn lslands Poland (Republic of) Portugal (Republic of) Qatar (State of) Republic of Korea (South Korea) Romania Russian Federation Rwanda (Republic of) |SADC laissez-passers Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha,Gough Island Saint Vincent and the Grenadines San Marino (Republic of) São Tomé and Príncipe (Democratic Republic of) Saudi Arabia (Kingdom of) Senegal Seychelles Singapore (Republic of) Slovak Republic South Georgia and the South Sandwicl Islands Spain (Kingdom of) Sweden Switzerland Tanzania (United Republic of) Thailand (Kingdom of) Trinidad and Tobago (Republic of) Tunisia (Republic of) Turkey (Republic of) Turks and Caicos Islands Uganda (Republic of) United Arab Emirates United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland United Nations Lasse Passer United States of America Uruguay Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of) Vietnam (Republic of) British Islands Zambia

Countries Ghanaians can visit without visa

Legit.ng earlier reported that travelling outside the country is a dream many Ghanaians spend years chasing, often facing rigorous visa application procedures and long waiting times at foreign embassies.

Securing an international travel permit frequently demands extensive documentation, proof of substantial financial standing, and biometric screening.

Despite these regular global border restrictions, the Ghanaian passport maintains a respectable level of global mobility, granting its holders access to numerous destinations completely visa-free.

Source: Legit.ng