Full List of Countries Whose Citizens Can Visit South Africa Without Visa in 2026
- South Africa's Department of Home Affairs published an official list of countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa
- Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Egypt, India, China, and over 100 other nations appear on the visa-free list for South Africa
- African Union and United Nations Laissez-Passer holders are also among those granted visa-free access to South Africa
South Africa's Department of Home Affairs has published an official list of countries whose citizens are permitted to enter the country without a visa, covering more than 100 nations across Africa, Europe, Asia, the Americas, and beyond.
The list includes several major African nations such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Egypt, Ethiopia, Morocco, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Mozambique, Namibia, Botswana, Zambia, Malawi, Madagascar, Mauritius, Seychelles, Lesotho, the Kingdom of Eswatini, Liberia, Guinea, Benin, Gabon, Mali, Niger, Cape Verde, Comoros, Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and São Tomé and Príncipe.
African and International passport holders covered
Accoring to South African government, holders of the African Union Laissez-Passer and the SADC Laissez-Passer are also granted visa-free entry, alongside United Nations Laissez-Passer holders, extending the exemption beyond individual country passports to recognised supranational travel documents.
Among the non-African countries on the list are the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Austria, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Greece, Iceland, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Slovak Republic, Malta, Cyprus, and Liechtenstein.
Several Asian and Middle Eastern nations are also included, among them India, China, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Israel, Jordan, and Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region of China). South Korea also features on the list with conditions attached.
From the Americas, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Colombia, Uruguay, Peru, Paraguay, Bolivia, Ecuador, Venezuela, Panama, Costa Rica, Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Belize, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, the Bahamas, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are all included, alongside several British Overseas Territories such as Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, the British Islands, and the Turks and Caicos Islands.
Conditions apply for some countries
Certain countries on the list, including Kenya, Hong Kong, Belize, Benin, Gabon, South Korea, Thailand, and Turkey, are marked with an asterisk, indicating that specific conditions or restrictions apply to their visa-free status. Citizens of these countries are advised to confirm the applicable terms with South African authorities before travelling.
The Russian Federation, Belarus, and several smaller European territories such as Monaco, San Marino, Andorra, Gibraltar, Guernsey, Jersey, the Isle of Man, and Liechtenstein are also on the list.
Travellers from countries not featured on the published list are required to obtain a visa before entering South Africa.
See the full list below:
- African Union Laissez Passer
- Albania (Republic of)
- Algeria
- Andorra (Principality of)
- Angola (Republic of)
- Anguilla
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Argentina
- Australia
- Austria (Republic of)
- Bahamas
- Barbados
- Belarus (Republic of)
- Belgium
- Belize
- Benin (Republic of)
- Bermuda
- Bolivia, Plurinational State of
- Botswana
- Brazil
- British Antarctic Territory
- British Indian Ocean Territory
- British Island
- Bulgaria (Republic of)
- Canada
- Cape Verde
- Cayman Islands
- Chile
- China (People's Republic of)
- Comoros (Union of)
- Congo (Democratic Republic of)
- Costa Rica
- Croatia (Republic of)
- Cuba (Republic of)
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark (Kingdom of)
- Ducie and Oeno lslands
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- Ethiopia (The Federal Democratic
- Republic of
- Falkland lslands
- Finland (Republic of)
- France (Republic of)
- Gabon (Republic of)
- Germany (Federal Republic of)
- Ghana (Republic of)
- Gibraltar
- Greece (Hellenic Republic of)
- Guernsey
- Guinea (Republic of)
- Guyana
- Henderson
- Hong Kong (SpecialAdministrative Region of China)
- Hungary
- Iceland (Republic of)
- India
- Indonesia (Republic of)
- Ireland
- Isle of Man
- Israel
- Italy (Republic of)
- Ivory Coast (Republic of Còte D'lvoire)
- Jamaica
- Japan
- Jersey
- Jordan
- Kenya (Republic of)
- Kingdom of Eswatini (Swaziland)
- Lesotho (Kingdom Of)
- Liberia
- Liechtenstein
- Luxembourg (Grand Duchy of)
- Macau
- Madagascar (Republic of)
- Malawi
- Malaysia
- Maldives
- Mali (Republic of)
- Malta
- Mauritius
- Mexico
- Monaco (Principality of)
- Montserrat
- Morocco (Kingdom of)
- Mozambique (Republic of)
- Namibia
- Netherlands (The Kingdom of)
- New Zealand
- Niger
- Nigeria (Republic of)
- Norway
- Panama (Republic of)
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Pitcairn lslands
- Poland (Republic of)
- Portugal (Republic of)
- Qatar (State of)
- Republic of Korea (South Korea)
- Romania
- Russian Federation
- Rwanda (Republic of)
- |SADC laissez-passers
- Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da
- Cunha,Gough Island
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- San Marino (Republic of)
- São Tomé and Príncipe (Democratic
- Republic of)
- Saudi Arabia (Kingdom of)
- Senegal
- Seychelles
- Singapore (Republic of)
- Slovak Republic
- South Georgia and the South Sandwicl
- Islands
- Spain (Kingdom of)
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Tanzania (United Republic of)
- Thailand (Kingdom of)
- Trinidad and Tobago (Republic of)
- Tunisia (Republic of)
- Turkey (Republic of)
- Turks and Caicos Islands
- Uganda (Republic of)
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom of Great Britain and
- Northern Ireland
- United Nations Lasse Passer
- United States of America
- Uruguay
- Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of)
- Vietnam (Republic of)
- British Islands
- Zambia
Countries Ghanaians can visit without visa
Legit.ng earlier reported that travelling outside the country is a dream many Ghanaians spend years chasing, often facing rigorous visa application procedures and long waiting times at foreign embassies.
Securing an international travel permit frequently demands extensive documentation, proof of substantial financial standing, and biometric screening.
Despite these regular global border restrictions, the Ghanaian passport maintains a respectable level of global mobility, granting its holders access to numerous destinations completely visa-free.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.