Canada invited skilled professionals, including Nigerians with vocational and technical skills, to explore employment opportunities and immigration pathways to meet labour shortages

The government identified skilled trades, healthcare, STEM, education, defence and cybersecurity, and critical minerals as priority sectors for international recruitment

Canadian authorities encouraged foreign workers to determine their eligibility, have their qualifications recognised and apply only for jobs open to international candidates through the official Job Bank

Canada has called on skilled professionals, including Nigerians with vocational and technical expertise, to explore employment opportunities and immigration pathways aimed at filling labour shortages across the country.

The invitation, published by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, IRCC, forms part of Canada's efforts to attract international talent to support key sectors of its economy.

Canada invites skilled foreign workers to explore employment opportunities. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The government said skilled workers have multiple options to live and work in Canada through its immigration programmes.

Which skilled workers is Canada looking for?

According to the IRCC, Canada is seeking qualified professionals to fill vacancies in several critical and emerging industries.

The targeted sectors include:

Science, technology, engineering and mathematics, STEM

Health care

Skilled trades

Defence and cybersecurity

Critical minerals

Education

The department also issued a direct invitation to skilled tradespeople.

The message read:

"Canada is seeking skilled tradespeople, such as carpenters, plumbers and machinists, to build our communities. If you have the training, credentials and experience in the skilled trades we're looking for, explore our immigration pathways and build your future in Canada."

What opportunities are available?

The Canadian government said international professionals can benefit from a wide range of career opportunities with employers across the country.

It added that newcomers also have access to settlement services, quality education and training, safe communities and programmes designed to support French-speaking immigrants.

The IRCC encouraged prospective migrants to begin by exploring immigration pathways that best suit their qualifications and career goals. It also directed applicants to search for employers actively recruiting international workers through Canada's Job Bank.

How can Nigerians apply?

The government advised foreign candidates to first determine whether they qualify for one of Canada's immigration programmes before applying for jobs.

Applicants with extensive work experience or specialised training may be eligible under the Express Entry system, which allows skilled workers to apply for multiple permanent residence programmes through a single process.

Those who do not qualify for permanent immigration may still be able to work in Canada temporarily through a work permit, depending on their circumstances.

Canada advised applicants to verify their credentials before applying. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The IRCC also reminded applicants to confirm whether their profession requires licensing or certification in Canada. It encouraged foreign-trained professionals to use the country's Foreign Credential Recognition Tool and obtain educational credential assessments where necessary.

The government further advised international job seekers to apply only for vacancies specifically marked as open to foreign candidates on the official Job Bank platform.

Canada said applicants should include details such as their work experience, place of residence and Canadian work permit status, where applicable, when submitting job applications.

Canada releases new immigration timeline

In an earlier report, Nigerians seeking visas and work permits to Canada will face longer waiting periods in several key immigration categories, according to the latest processing time update released by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

The June 2026 figures show a mixed picture across Canada's immigration system. While some programmes recorded faster processing times, Nigerian applicants experienced setbacks in areas such as visitor visas and work permits.

Source: Legit.ng