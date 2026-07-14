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"What A Flex": Pretty Flight Attendant Captured Working With Dad Who's a Pilot
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"What A Flex": Pretty Flight Attendant Captured Working With Dad Who's a Pilot

by  Ankrah Shalom
2 min read
  • A young Ryanair cabin crew member posted a TikTok video alongside her father, who is a pilot, celebrating their shared careers in aviation
  • The father struck an exaggerated flexing pose in a full pilot's jacket with gold stripe epaulettes as the duo showed off their aviation family pride
  • The clip quickly gained attention online, with viewers charmed by the father-daughter aviation duo and the father's confident, playful energy

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A young lady, Emmz, who works as a Ryanair flight attendant has warmed hearts online after posting a TikTok video showing off her father, who is a pilot.

In the clip, the daughter stood in her navy blue and gold Ryanair cabin crew uniform beside her father, who dressed the part in a pilot's jacket complete with gold stripe epaulettes and sunglasses.

Lady proudly shows off her father who's a pilot.
Flight attendant shows off her father. Photo credit: @wh0izemmz/TikTok.
Source: TikTok

Father-daughter aviation duo

Rather than pose quietly for the camera, the father threw his hands up in an exaggerated flexing stance, channelling full confidence and comic timing.

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Emmz happily bragged on TikTok about her entire family building a great legacy in the skies.

Netizens appreciated both the career achievement and the lovely sight of a parent-child moment captured so playfully.

Viewers react to the viral clip

TikTok users reacted massively in the comments section.

@Lola in wonderland said:

"How tall is your mother? If this doesn't work out? You could always model."

@henri said:

"Hope im going to sit next to my uncle as a FO some Day."

@Wholesale bag and shoe in Aba said:

"I'm proud of you my lady."

@BE added:

"Your dad looks like the cool pilot if he was in a movie."

See the post below:

Pilot flies with his father

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man who is a pilot shared an interesting video showing the moment he took his father flying.

According to the young man, it was Father’s Day and he took it upon himself to make his father happy in the best way he could.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ankrah Shalom avatar

Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.

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