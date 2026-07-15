Bahrain Releases List of African Countries Eligible for Online Visa
- Bahrain released a list of African countries whose citizens were eligible to apply for visas online, with Nigeria included among the qualifying nations
- The online visa programme covered eligible travellers from every region of Africa, including West, East, Central, North and Southern Africa
- Bahraini authorities said applicants still had to satisfy the relevant terms and conditions before an electronic visa could be approved
Bahrain has published a list of African countries whose citizens are eligible to apply for an online visa, making it easier for qualified travellers to seek entry into the Gulf nation without visiting a diplomatic mission before submitting their applications.
The kingdom said the electronic visa facility is available to eligible nationals from several African countries. However, it noted that all applications remain subject to specific terms, conditions and eligibility requirements that vary by nationality.
Which African countries qualify for Bahrain's online visa?
According to the Bahraini authorities, citizens of the following African countries are eligible to apply for an online visa:
- Algeria
- Angola
- Benin
- Botswana
- Burkina Faso
- Burundi
- Cabo Verde
- Cameroon
- Central African Republic
- Chad
- Comoros
- Republic of the Congo (Congo-Brazzaville)
- Côte d'Ivoire
- Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Djibouti
- Egypt
- Equatorial Guinea
- Eritrea
- Ethiopia
- Gabon
- The Gambia
- Ghana
- Guinea
- Guinea-Bissau
- Kenya
- Lesotho
- Liberia
- Libya
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Mali
- Mauritania
- Mauritius
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Niger
- Nigeria
- Rwanda
- Sao Tome and Principe
- Senegal
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- Somalia
- South Africa
- South Sudan
- Sudan
- Eswatini
- Tanzania
- Togo
- Tunisia
- Uganda
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
What should travellers know?
Bahrain said eligibility to apply online does not automatically guarantee that a visa will be issued. Applicants are expected to satisfy the relevant immigration requirements and provide the necessary documentation before approval can be granted.
The authorities also advised intending visitors to check the specific conditions applicable to their nationality before starting an application, as visa eligibility and supporting document requirements may differ from one country to another.
The online visa system is part of Bahrain's efforts to simplify travel procedures for eligible foreign nationals while maintaining its immigration and security requirements
UAE releases list of countries eligible for visa-free entry
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United Arab Emirates has published its updated entry guidelines, confirming that citizens from at least 70 countries can enter the nation without a pre-arranged visa.
The policy facilitates smoother access for international visitors as the country handles millions of arrivals across its major airport networks.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng