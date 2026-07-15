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Bahrain Releases List of African Countries Eligible for Online Visa
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Bahrain Releases List of African Countries Eligible for Online Visa

by  Ibrahim Sofiyullaha
2 min read
  • Bahrain released a list of African countries whose citizens were eligible to apply for visas online, with Nigeria included among the qualifying nations
  • The online visa programme covered eligible travellers from every region of Africa, including West, East, Central, North and Southern Africa
  • Bahraini authorities said applicants still had to satisfy the relevant terms and conditions before an electronic visa could be approved

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Bahrain has published a list of African countries whose citizens are eligible to apply for an online visa, making it easier for qualified travellers to seek entry into the Gulf nation without visiting a diplomatic mission before submitting their applications.

The kingdom said the electronic visa facility is available to eligible nationals from several African countries. However, it noted that all applications remain subject to specific terms, conditions and eligibility requirements that vary by nationality.

Eligible African travellers could submit visa applications online.
Bahrain announced online visa eligibility for citizens of several African countries. Photo Getty
Source: Getty Images

Which African countries qualify for Bahrain's online visa?

According to the Bahraini authorities, citizens of the following African countries are eligible to apply for an online visa:

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  1. Algeria
  2. Angola
  3. Benin
  4. Botswana
  5. Burkina Faso
  6. Burundi
  7. Cabo Verde
  8. Cameroon
  9. Central African Republic
  10. Chad
  11. Comoros
  12. Republic of the Congo (Congo-Brazzaville)
  13. Côte d'Ivoire
  14. Democratic Republic of the Congo
  15. Djibouti
  16. Egypt
  17. Equatorial Guinea
  18. Eritrea
  19. Ethiopia
  20. Gabon
  21. The Gambia
  22. Ghana
  23. Guinea
  24. Guinea-Bissau
  25. Kenya
  26. Lesotho
  27. Liberia
  28. Libya
  29. Madagascar
  30. Malawi
  31. Mali
  32. Mauritania
  33. Mauritius
  34. Morocco
  35. Mozambique
  36. Namibia
  37. Niger
  38. Nigeria
  39. Rwanda
  40. Sao Tome and Principe
  41. Senegal
  42. Seychelles
  43. Sierra Leone
  44. Somalia
  45. South Africa
  46. South Sudan
  47. Sudan
  48. Eswatini
  49. Tanzania
  50. Togo
  51. Tunisia
  52. Uganda
  53. Zambia
  54. Zimbabwe

What should travellers know?

Bahrain said eligibility to apply online does not automatically guarantee that a visa will be issued. Applicants are expected to satisfy the relevant immigration requirements and provide the necessary documentation before approval can be granted.

The authorities also advised intending visitors to check the specific conditions applicable to their nationality before starting an application, as visa eligibility and supporting document requirements may differ from one country to another.

Read also

List of African countries whose citizens do not need visa to travel to Barbados

The online visa system is part of Bahrain's efforts to simplify travel procedures for eligible foreign nationals while maintaining its immigration and security requirements

UAE releases list of countries eligible for visa-free entry

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United Arab Emirates has published its updated entry guidelines, confirming that citizens from at least 70 countries can enter the nation without a pre-arranged visa.

The policy facilitates smoother access for international visitors as the country handles millions of arrivals across its major airport networks.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha avatar

Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng

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