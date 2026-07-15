Bahrain released a list of African countries whose citizens were eligible to apply for visas online, with Nigeria included among the qualifying nations

The online visa programme covered eligible travellers from every region of Africa, including West, East, Central, North and Southern Africa

Bahraini authorities said applicants still had to satisfy the relevant terms and conditions before an electronic visa could be approved

Bahrain has published a list of African countries whose citizens are eligible to apply for an online visa, making it easier for qualified travellers to seek entry into the Gulf nation without visiting a diplomatic mission before submitting their applications.

The kingdom said the electronic visa facility is available to eligible nationals from several African countries. However, it noted that all applications remain subject to specific terms, conditions and eligibility requirements that vary by nationality.

Bahrain announced online visa eligibility for citizens of several African countries. Photo Getty

Source: Getty Images

Which African countries qualify for Bahrain's online visa?

According to the Bahraini authorities, citizens of the following African countries are eligible to apply for an online visa:

Algeria Angola Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cabo Verde Cameroon Central African Republic Chad Comoros Republic of the Congo (Congo-Brazzaville) Côte d'Ivoire Democratic Republic of the Congo Djibouti Egypt Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Ethiopia Gabon The Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Kenya Lesotho Liberia Libya Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Mauritius Morocco Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Rwanda Sao Tome and Principe Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa South Sudan Sudan Eswatini Tanzania Togo Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe

What should travellers know?

Bahrain said eligibility to apply online does not automatically guarantee that a visa will be issued. Applicants are expected to satisfy the relevant immigration requirements and provide the necessary documentation before approval can be granted.

The authorities also advised intending visitors to check the specific conditions applicable to their nationality before starting an application, as visa eligibility and supporting document requirements may differ from one country to another.

The online visa system is part of Bahrain's efforts to simplify travel procedures for eligible foreign nationals while maintaining its immigration and security requirements

UAE releases list of countries eligible for visa-free entry

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United Arab Emirates has published its updated entry guidelines, confirming that citizens from at least 70 countries can enter the nation without a pre-arranged visa.

The policy facilitates smoother access for international visitors as the country handles millions of arrivals across its major airport networks.

Source: Legit.ng