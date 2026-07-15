Ghana's National Film Authority has promised tough action against television stations accused of airing Nigerian movies without proper authorisation

The move followed complaints from Nollywood producer Uchenna Mbunabo, who accused some broadcasters of downloading films from YouTube

The authority also revealed plans to tighten broadcasting regulations, including reviewing existing licences to curb copyright violations

Ghana's National Film Authority (NFA) has announced plans to clamp down on television stations accused of broadcasting Nigerian movies without obtaining the necessary rights.

The development follows allegations by Nollywood producer Uchenna Mbunabo, who claimed some Ghanaian TV stations download films from YouTube and air them without the consent of the producers.

Deputy Executive Secretary of the NFA, James Gardiner, admitted that copyright infringement remains a challenge in the country. Photos: Uchenna Mbunabo/James Gardiner.

Source: Instagram

NFA responds to complaints

Reacting to the allegations, Ghanaian actor and Deputy Executive Secretary of the NFA, James Gardiner, admitted that copyright infringement remains a challenge in the country.

He explained that the authority is working with the Ministry of Communications, the National Communications Authority (NCA), and the National Media Commission (NMC) to improve enforcement.

Gardiner also disclosed that the NFA is considering tougher licensing conditions for broadcasters.

According to him, all existing licences may be reviewed, with television stations required to reapply under stricter regulations aimed at protecting filmmakers and discouraging unauthorised use of creative works.

Nkechi Blessing reacts to Uche Ogodo's marriage crash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing reacted to Uche Ogbodo’s marital crisis with Bobby Maris.

In a pointed Instagram post, Nkechi cautioned women against marrying men who rely financially on them, stressing that such unions rarely endure.

Her remarks appeared to be a direct reaction to Uche Ogbodo’s public fallout with her husband, amplifying the ongoing conversation around financial responsibility in marriages.

Source: Legit.ng