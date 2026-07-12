US releases 3 ways people can apply for Green Card through employment

The United States government outlined three main employment-based pathways through which foreign nationals can apply for a Green Card

Eligible categories range from workers with extraordinary ability and advanced degrees to physicians serving underserved communities

The US government explains how one can qualify under any of the three categories to apply for a Green Card via employment

The United States government has published three distinct employment-based routes through which foreign nationals can apply for permanent residency, commonly known as a Green Card

The employment-based route for US Green Card applications offers opportunities for a wide range of professionals, specialists and investors.

US publishes 3 ways people can apply for Green Card through employment. Photo: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The information was published by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the federal agency responsible for processing immigration applications and benefits.

On the official US immigration website, US Green Card categories under employment include:

Immigrant worker

Physicians

Investors

Apply for Green Card as Immigrant Worker

The first and broadest pathway covers immigrant workers, divided into three preference levels based on qualifications and profession.

First-preference workers are those who demonstrate extraordinary ability in fields such as science, the arts, education, business, or athletics. Outstanding professors, researchers and multinational managers or executives who meet specific criteria also fall within this category.

Second preference workers include members of professions that require an advanced degree, individuals with exceptional ability in the sciences, arts or business, and those seeking what is known as a national interest waiver, which allows certain applicants to bypass the standard employer sponsorship requirement.

Third preference workers cover a broader group: skilled workers whose roles demand at least two years of training or relevant experience, professionals whose positions require at minimum a US bachelor's degree or its foreign equivalent, and unskilled workers taking on roles that require less than two years of training or experience.

US Green Card: Physicians, Investors Also Qualify

The second major route is designed specifically for physicians. A doctor who commits to working full-time in clinical practice within a designated underserved area for a set period may qualify under the Physician National Interest Waiver, provided all other eligibility conditions are satisfied.

The third pathway targets immigrant investors. To be eligible, an individual must have already invested, or be actively in the process of investing, at least $1,050,000 in a new commercial enterprise operating in the United States.

That threshold drops to $800,000 for investments made in a targeted employment area or towards an infrastructure project. In either case, the investment must be structured to create full-time positions for a minimum of 10 qualifying employees.

US announces eligibility for Green Card application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the United States government published a list of eight categories of people who qualify to apply for a permanent resident card, commonly known as a Green Card.

Eligibility ranges from family ties to US citizenship and employment in specialised fields to refugee or asylum status and victims of abuse.

Source: Legit.ng