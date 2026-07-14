Mauritius grants visa-free access to citizens of several countries across Africa, the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East

The list includes Angola, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, and three Caribbean nations

Travellers from eligible countries can enter Mauritius without obtaining a visa before departure

Mauritius permits citizens of at least eight countries to enter its territory without a visa, according to the island nation's entry requirements for 2026.

The visa-free arrangement covers a geographically diverse group of nations, spanning sub-Saharan Africa, South America, the Caribbean, Oceania, Europe, and the Gulf region.

Mauritius visa-free entry boosts tourism as citizens of eight nations travel without restrictions. Photo credit: LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Countries eligible for visa-free entry

The full list of countries whose citizens qualify for visa-free travel to Mauritius includes:

1. Angola

2. Antigua and Barbuda

3. Argentina

4. Australia

5. Austria

6. Bahamas

7. Bahrain

8. Barbados

Citizens of these countries are not required to obtain a visa prior to arriving in Mauritius, though they are still expected to meet standard entry conditions, such as holding a valid passport, possessing a return or onward ticket, and demonstrating sufficient funds for the duration of their stay.

What visa-free entry means for travellers

Visa-free status does not grant unlimited or unconditional access. Mauritius, like most countries operating such arrangements, reserves the right to refuse entry to any individual who does not satisfy its immigration officers at the port of arrival. Travellers are advised to carry documentation that confirms the purpose of their visit and their intended length of stay.

The inclusion of Angola on the list is particularly notable for Nigerian travellers and others on the continent who frequently monitor shifts in African countries' visa policies, given that Angola is one of the few sub-Saharan African states to feature on Mauritius's visa exemption list.

Mauritius is a popular destination for leisure, business, and transit travel, and the island regularly updates its entry requirements in line with bilateral agreements and diplomatic relations.

Caribbean travelers enjoy seamless access as Antigua, Bahamas, and Barbados citizens enter visa-free. Photo credit: LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Countries Ghanaians can visit without visa

Legit.ng earlier reported that Travelling outside the country is a dream many Ghanaians spend years chasing, often facing rigorous visa application procedures and long waiting times at foreign embassies.

Securing an international travel permit frequently demands extensive documentation, proof of substantial financial standing, and biometric screening. Despite these regular global border restrictions, the Ghanaian passport maintains a respectable level of global mobility, granting its holders access to numerous destinations completely visa-free.

These open-border arrangements provide an excellent opportunity for holidaymakers, business professionals, and adventurers looking to explore the world without the stress of prior immigration approval.

Source: Legit.ng