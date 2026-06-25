Two powerful earthquakes in Caracas, Venezuela, killed 32 and injured 700 during national holiday celebrations

The US Geological Survey listed the 10 most powerful recorded earthquakes in the world

Venezuela's earthquakes, though devastating, do not rank among the largest globally

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Caracas, Venezuela - Two powerful 7.2 and 7.5 earthquakes struck Caracas, Venezuela's capital, killing 32 and injuring 700 people.

It was gathered that many people were at home celebrating the Venezuela national holiday when the quakes struck at 18:04 local time on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez has declared a state of emergency and closed the airport.

As reported by Al Jazeera, the US Geological Survey has listed the 10 most powerful quakes ever recorded along with their death tolls.

As devastating as the Venezuela earthquakes are, they do not rank among the largest quakes ever recorded worldwide.

10 strongest earthquakes in the world

Below are the 10 most powerful quakes ever recorded in the world.

Magnitude 8.6, 1950, Arunachal Pradesh, India. Death toll: 780 people

Magnitude 8.7, 1965, Alaska, US. Death toll: 0

Magnitude 8.8, 1906, Esmeraldas, Ecuador. Death toll: 1,500

Magnitude 8.8, 2010, Biobio, Chile. Death toll: 523

Magnitude 8.8, 2025, Kamchatka, Russia. Death toll: 0

Magnitude 9, 1952, Kamchatka, Russia. Death toll: up to 15,000

Magnitude 9.1, 2011, Tohoku, Japan. Death toll: more than 15,000

Magnitude 9.1, 2004, Sumatra, Indonesia. Death toll: More than 280,000

Magnitude 9.2, 1964, Alaska, US. Death toll: 130

Magnitude 9.5, 1960, Biobio, Chile. Death toll: 1,655

Is Nigeria at risk of earthquakes?

Recall that Nigeria has often been seen as a zone immune from major earthquakes, but new research challenges that belief.

Studies now show that the country faces a real risk of seismic events, with forecasts pointing to magnitudes as high as 7.1 by 2028.

Experts warn that urgent government action is needed to prepare for these possible disasters and protect lives.

Read more similar earthquake stories:

Venezuela earthquake death toll could exceed 10,000

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that two powerful earthquakes in Caracas, Venezuela, left at least 32 dead and over 700 injured.

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez has declared a state of emergency and closed the airport.

The US Geological Survey earlier calculated a 44% chance of more than 10,000 fatalities, and a 30% chance of more than 100,000.

Source: Legit.ng