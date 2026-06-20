Canada prioritises skilled workers in key industries for permanent residence through Express Entry in 2026

New criteria require 12 months of relevant work experience, which no longer needs to be continuous

Ten prioritised categories aim to address critical workforce shortages in Canada's economy

Canada has announced the categories of occupations and skills it plans to prioritise for permanent residence through the Express Entry system in 2026, giving skilled workers across several sectors a clearer pathway to immigration.

The updated selection approach focuses on occupations considered important to Canada’s labour market needs, including healthcare, technology, trades, education, transport, research and other specialised fields.

Canada’s Express Entry 2026: Full List Of Jobs And Categories Prioritised For Permanent Residence

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Under the new criteria, applicants must have at least 12 months of full-time work experience, or an equivalent amount of part-time experience, within the past three years. The work experience requirement no longer needs to be continuous.

Ten categories to receive priority consideration

The Express Entry 2026 priority categories include:

French language proficiency Healthcare and Social Services — 37 eligible occupations STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) — 11 eligible occupations Trade occupations — 25 eligible occupations Education — 5 eligible occupations Transport — 4 eligible occupations Physicians with Canadian work experience — 3 eligible occupations Senior managers with Canadian work experience — 4 eligible occupations Researchers with Canadian work experience — 2 eligible occupations Skilled military recruits — 3 eligible occupations

Focus on addressing workforce shortages

The categories reflect Canada’s continued effort to attract skilled professionals who can support key sectors of the economy and address shortages in critical industries.

Candidates applying through Express Entry are expected to meet other immigration requirements, including eligibility criteria, language ability, education assessment where required, and ranking factors under the system.

The 2026 priorities provide potential applicants with guidance on which skills and professional backgrounds may receive greater attention during the permanent residence selection process.

Source: Legit.ng