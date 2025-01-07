A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 has struck Tibet, resulting in at least 95 deaths and numerous injuries

The quake, which occurred at a depth of 10 km, caused extensive damage and prompted a large-scale rescue operation involving 1,500 firefighters and rescue workers

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for all-out search and rescue efforts to minimize casualties and ensure the well-being of the affected people

In the remote and formidable terrain of Tibet, a powerful earthquake has struck with catastrophic force, leaving a trail of destruction and despair.

The quake, recorded at a magnitude of 7.1 by the United States Geological Survey, hit the region at 9:05 am local time.

Multiple Deaths

The tremors, deep and unyielding, reverberated through the mountains and valleys, claiming the lives of at least 95 individuals and injuring 130 more.

The impact was felt far and wide, as residents of northern India's Bihar state and Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, some 400 kilometers away, reported strong tremors.

In Tibet, the epicenter of the quake, the ancient city of Shigatse and its surrounding townships of Changsuo, Quluo, and Cuoguo bore the brunt of the devastation. Buildings crumbled, homes collapsed, and the air was thick with dust and despair.

Al Jazeera’s Katrina Yu, reporting from Beijing, described the scene with a somber tone: "These are very remote villages in mountainous areas that are difficult to access. The difficulty is increased by the fact that it is winter now, very cold and not very close to any major city."

The official Xinhua News Agency, echoing the gravity of the situation, reported that 1,500 firefighters and rescue workers were deployed to sift through the rubble and search for survivors.

The Ministry of Emergency Management confirmed the mobilization, emphasizing the urgent need to find those trapped beneath the ruins.

The President's Message

Chinese President Xi Jinping's directive was clear and resolute: All-out search and rescue efforts should be carried out to minimize casualties, properly resettle the affected people, and ensure a safe and warm winter.

The earthquake, with its epicenter near Shigatse, one of Tibet’s holiest cities and the seat of the Panchen Lama, had not only taken lives but also tested the resilience of the Tibetan people. The quake's aftershocks, the strongest measuring a magnitude of 4.4, continued to shake the region, adding to the sense of uncertainty and fear.

In Nepal, areas around Lobuche in the Himalayan region near Mount Everest were also rattled by the tremors. Jagat Prasad Bhusal, a government official in Nepal’s Namche region, recounted the experience: "It shook quite strongly here, everyone is awake, but we don’t know about any damages yet."

Shigatse City

The scenes of devastation extended to Lhatse, about 150 kilometers east of Shigatse city. The Reuters news agency described crumbled shop fronts, debris spilling onto the roads, and the overwhelming sense of loss that pervaded the community.

The Chinese air force has also launched drones to assist in the search efforts, while disaster relief aid, including cotton tents and high-altitude supplies, was dispatched to the affected areas. The mission was clear: to bring hope and aid to those who had lost so much.

The echoes of the past were hard to ignore. In 2008, a massive earthquake in China’s Sichuan province claimed nearly 70,000 lives. In 2015, Nepal's worst quake, a magnitude 7.8, struck near Kathmandu, killing about 9,000 people and injuring thousands more. These events served as a poignant reminder of the region's seismic vulnerabilities.

