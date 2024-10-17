Turkey was hit by an earthquake yesterday morning, and concerns were raised for Nigeria players in the country

No loss of life has been recorded, but a few buildings were affected, not as devastating as last year's quake

There are over 20 Nigerian players in the Turkish Super League, including Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen

Concerns are up for the over 20 Nigerian players in the Turkish football leagues after Turkey was hit by a 5.9 magnitude earthquake whose epicentre was in East Turkey.

This comes after a devastating 7.8 earthquake hit the country last year and claimed a lot of lives, including that of former Chelsea and Ghanaian attacker Christian Atsu.

People rest in a public park outdoors away from buildings following an earthquake in Malatya, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. (Burhan Karaduman/Dia Photo via AP)

According to AP News, more than 40 people have been kept under observation in hospitals, with 193 affected in other ways, but no reports of casualties or severe damages have been reported.

Concerns for Nigerian players in Turkey

The incident raises concerns about Nigerian footballers plying their trade in different leagues in Turkey, who, according to Soccernet, are 21 in the first and second divisions.

Eight of them are current or former Super Eagles stars, including Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen, Kasimpasa defender Kenneth Omeruo and Fenerbahce's Bright Osayi-Samuel, amongst others.

Former U17 World Cup winner Olanrewaju Kayode, who plays for Şanlıurfaspor, is based in one of the affected areas, even though no significant issue has been reported.

The government has taken measures by closing down schools in the region until normalcy is restored in the affected areas, with people afraid to return to their homes.

Last year's tremor, which hit Turkey and Syria the most, measuring about 7.8 at its epicentre, claimed about 53,000 lives and left the countries in ruins for many months.

Buruk makes plans for Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk made plans for Osimhen ahead of the loan striker’s injury return after the international break.

Osimhen has been out of action since he was substituted injured at halftime during Galatasaray's 3-3 draw against Kasimpasa, the match in which he scored his first goals for the club.

