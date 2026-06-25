Governor Dauda Lawal has approved allowances for NYSC members serving in Zamfara State

The decision acknowledges corps members’ contributions to education, healthcare, and agriculture

The commissioner for Information and Culture, Mahmud Muhammad Dantawasa, affirmed the government's commitment to the welfare of NYSC members

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Gusau, Zamfara State - Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has approved the payment of allowances/stipends to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in the state.

Legit.ng reports that Zamfara State increased NYSC medical doctors' monthly allowance to N150,000.

Governor Lawal commits to NYSC members' welfare with new allowance approval in Zamfara State. Photo credit: Dauda Lawal

Source: Facebook

Corps members posted to schools will receive a N20,000 monthly allowance.

The commissioner for Information and Culture, Mahmud Muhammad Dantawasa, said the approval covers corps members from Batch A Stream I and II up to Batch C Stream I and II.

Dantawasa said the approval reflects Governor Lawan’s administration’s unwavering commitment to the welfare and well-being of corps members.

He said NYSC members contribute to the development of various sectors across Zamfara State.

As reported by Vanguard, Dantawasa made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

The commissioner said Governor Lawan, through the gesture, recognises and appreciates the selfless service being rendered by NYSC members.

He commended the corps members' patriotism and dedication in education, healthcare, agriculture, and other areas critical to the growth and progress of the state.

“Governor Lawal has directed the Office of the Accountant General to put in place all necessary arrangements to facilitate the implementation of the approval. The government is committed to ensuring that the process is carried out smoothly and in accordance with established procedures.”

Dantawasa said Zamfara State remains grateful to the NYSC members for choosing to serve in the state.

He appreciated the young Nigerian graduates for their invaluable contributions to community development across the state.

Legit.ng reports that the Zamfara state government earlier announced a plan to resume payment of state allowances to corps members.

Governor Lawal announced that his administration will resume paying allowances to corps members after suspending them for several months.

Governor Lawal approves allowances to corps members serving in Zamfara State. Photo credit: @officialnyscng

Source: Twitter

Nigerian governor increases NYSC members’ allowance

Recall that NYSC members serving in different parts of Abia State were in jubilation mood.

Governor Alex Otti approved an increase in monthly allowances for corps members serving in the southeast state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Njoku Ukoha, shared more details about the new corps members' allowance structure.

Nigerian governor increases corps members’ allowance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that as part of the effort to improve the welfare of corps members, Adamawa state governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, announced a new monthly stipend for serving corps members.

On Friday, August 1, the governor increased the monthly allowance of NYSC members serving in the state from N20,000 to N30,000 and also promised to build a new NYSC camp.

This happened days after his Akwa Ibom counterpart, Umo Eno, increased corps members’ monthly state allowance from N5,000 to N20,000.

Source: Legit.ng