Christian filmmaker Mike Bamiloye has dropped a major update about the 1993 scary movie 'Agbara Nla'

Bamiloye also shared the date the remake of the Christian classic will premiere at the cinemas

The yet-to-be-released movie has since sparked conversation on social media, with some netizens criticising the Christian filmmaker

Founder of Mount Zion Faith Ministries Mike Bamiloye announces October 1 cinema release of ‘Agbara Nla: The Return’, remaking his 1993 Christian classic.

Mike Bamiloye, founder of Mount Zion Faith Ministries and Christian filmmaker, has announced that Agbara Nla: The Return, a remake of his 1993 classic Agbara Nla, will premiere in cinemas nationwide on October 1.

Christian filmmaker Mike Bamiloye shares major announcement about the 1993 Christian hit movie 'Agbara Nla.' Credit: mikebamiloye

Source: Instagram

Bamiloye made this known in a post via his social media pages, accompanied by the film’s trailer.

Reflecting on the original production, the filmmaker wrote,

“AGBARA NLA (1993)… Who Remember the experiences then? That was 33 Years ago. And the English Version: THE ULTIMATE POWER came up in 1994 and spread across the Eastern Nigeria starting from Edo.”

“Now coming up, remade and repackaged in higher grade. Coming to CINEMA, October 1st. Prophetically…For the Deliverance of….MUWONLERU….," he added.

Recall that in 2025, Nigerian politician and businessman Akin Alabi left many of his followers talking over an update he shared about the Agbara Nla.

Alabi revealed he recently visited the movie location where a remake of Agbara Nla was being shot in Oyo state.

Legit.ng, in a previous article, shared details about the scary Christian movie Agbara Nla, which was first produced in 1993. The movie was so popular that a subtitled version, The Ultimate Power, was released in 1994.

Mixed reactions trail Mike Bamiloye's announcement about 1993 Agbara Nla remake. Credit: mikebamiloye

Source: Instagram

Ayamatanga, a word many who watched the movie believed they heard from a female character who acted as one of the Aro Meta witches, turned out to be false.

In 2022, one of Bamiloye's sons and actor Joshua, also known as Jay Mike, left people talking on social media after he said it was not Ayamatanga but 'I Am At Anger.'

Mike Bamiloye's social media post about Agbara Nla is below:

Reactions as Agbara Nla goes to cinemas

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens shared diverse opinions about the original production. Read them below:

PlaProv2 commented:

"This will be the first Nigerian movie I will look forward to its premiere... big up to the bamiloyes."

DwayneFranky said:

"Man this movie messed up with my childhood, it was very scary."

Ibukunoluwhar commented:

"After all the torment una cause for person childhood una don come again but guess wat we do stand gidigba , can't wait to watch this."

Mistarich_tee said:

"Agbara Nla keh??? Chai, what it did to a lot of kids then. Anyway, we are waiting patiently."

Mike Bamiloye shares cryptic post

Legit.ng previously reported that Mike Bamiloye gave his two cents to lovers about Valentine's Day celebration.

The gospel actor affirmed that many would sleep on the same bed with ghosts and spirits from demonic kingdoms.

He asserted that those spirits and ghosts had come to make vows and covenants with human beings.

Source: Legit.ng