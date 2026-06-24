Jude Bellingham and Ghana manager Carlos Queiroz clashed in a heated tunnel confrontation during England's goalless draw against Ghana at the 2026 World Cup

The row was sparked by a heavy tackle Bellingham committed on Ghanaian defender Jerome Opoku just before half-time in Boston, which went unpunished by the referee

Bellingham was restrained by teammate Morgan Rogers while backroom staff held back Queiroz; England manager Thomas Tuchel defended his player after the match

Jude Bellingham clashed with Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz at half-time of England's goalless draw in Boston on Tuesday, June 24, 2026, with England manager Thomas Tuchel insisting the incident did not distract his side during their Group L fixture at the 2026 World Cup.

The confrontation occurred shortly after Bellingham fouled Ghana defender Jerome Opoku near the visitors' technical area.

Jude Bellingham was involved in a brief bust-up with Ghana manager Carlos Queiroz during England's goalless draw against the Black Stars. Photo by Marc Atkins

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC Sport, Bellingham and Queiroz exchanged words as players and coaching staff made their way to the tunnel. Bellingham had to be pulled away by team-mate Morgan Rogers, while several Ghana substitutes held back the experienced Queiroz.

What Queiroz said about the clash

Queiroz explained his version of events after the match, stating the incident began when Bellingham used inappropriate language.

"He had a bad reaction with some bad names, that's why the story started," the Ghana coach said.

"My intention was to tell him to cool down with that tackle. It could be a second yellow card, a red card, because he went with his foot against my player."

Queiroz acknowledged the situation was quickly defused, adding:

"It was nothing special. It's just that emotional moment, the moment he had one word that is not in the book of life. It could create a little bit of fire. But immediately as professionals we pulled up. Football is something for brave people, not for people dancing in tuxedos."

Bellingham and Tuchel play down the incident

Bellingham was keen to minimise the exchange, directing credit toward Queiroz, The Independent reports.

"It was just when I made a silly tackle, to be honest. I was trying to win the ball, and I followed through a little bit and caught the lad. I spoke to him after, and then their bench jumped up trying to get me a yellow card," the Real Madrid midfielder said.

"I think their manager, I just recognised him. He's obviously the one who used to be at Manchester United, so great respect, and nothing but a competitive edge for both of us."

No cards were issued following the incident, and tensions appeared to have settled before the second half resumed.

England assistant Anthony Barry accompanied Bellingham off the pitch at the break, and Bellingham was substituted during the second half, with Rogers coming on as his replacement.

Bellingham was seen being pulled away from the Ghana boss as tensions threatened to spill over at half-time. Photo by Charly Triballeau

Source: Getty Images

Tuchel was equally dismissive of suggestions that Ghana had rattled England.

"No one got under our skin. I think it's normal. It was an exchange of emotions and Jude stood up for himself and for us as a team. There's no problem with it. Emotions are a part of the game but we don't want to get distracted with stuff that could distract us," the England manager said.

Bellingham was named player of the match despite the stalemate.

England remain top of Group L and will secure qualification for the last 32 with a draw or better against Panama on Saturday.

Rooney thinks Ghana were robbed

Earlier, Legit.ng reported details about Wayne Rooney's belief that Ghana were wronged by a controversial penalty decision in their goalless draw against England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The incident has sparked outrage among fans and pundits alike, with many arguing that England were fortunate to escape without conceding a penalty that could have changed the game's outcome.

Source: Legit.ng