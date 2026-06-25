Several nations have already secured places in the World Cup knockout rounds with games to spare

A number of traditional football powers have impressed, but there have also been surprise qualifiers

Some teams have already been eliminated despite entering the tournament with high expectations

The race for the knockout rounds of the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup is beginning to take shape as the group stage edges closer to its conclusion.

For the first time in tournament history, 48 nations are competing for football's biggest prize. The new format has introduced 12 groups of four teams, with the top two nations from each group automatically progressing to the round of 32. They will be joined by the eight best third-placed teams.

Lionel Messi and Argentina lifts the FIFA World Cup Winner's Trophy in Qatar. Photo by Shaun Botterill

Source: Getty Images

While many nations are still fighting for survival, several teams have already done enough to secure passage into the knockout phase.

From defending champions Argentina to African trailblazers Morocco and surprise package South Africa, the list of qualifiers already includes some of the tournament's biggest stories.

Below is a look at the 13 countries that have already booked their places in the round of 32, as well as the teams whose World Cup dreams have already come to an end, compiled by Legit.ng .

Teams that have qualified for the round of 32

1. Argentina

The reigning world champions were among the earliest teams to secure qualification.

Lionel Messi continued to rewrite football history as Argentina followed their opening 3-0 victory over Algeria with another impressive display against Austria. The South Americans have once again demonstrated why they remain one of the favourites to lift the trophy.

2. Brazil

Brazil's consistency at World Cups remains unmatched.

The five-time champions recovered from an opening draw against Morocco by defeating Haiti and Scotland to guarantee progression. It marks the 15th consecutive World Cup in which Brazil have successfully navigated the group stage, a tournament record.

3. France

Powered by the goals of Kylian Mbappe, France have looked dominant.

According to FIFA, the 2018 champions opened with a victory over Senegal before comfortably dispatching Iraq to secure their place in the knockout rounds. Mbappe has emerged as one of the early contenders for the Golden Boot.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates with teammates after scoring for France against Senegal in. Photo by Dan Mullan

Source: Getty Images

4. Germany

Germany needed late heroics to continue their progress.

After demolishing Curaçao 7-1, the Germans required a brace from substitute Deniz Undav to overcome Ivory Coast and secure qualification from Group E.

5. United States

The co-hosts have given their supporters plenty to celebrate.

Despite the absence of Christian Pulisic, the Americans followed their emphatic win over Paraguay with a victory against Australia to reach the next phase.

6. Mexico

Mexico became the first nation to officially qualify for the round of 32.

A narrow victory over South Korea sealed progression after they had already defeated South Africa. El Tri later completed a perfect group campaign with victory over Czechia and will enjoy home advantage in the knockout stage.

7. Morocco

Morocco's remarkable rise on the global stage continues.

After drawing with Brazil, the Atlas Lions defeated Scotland and Haiti to extend their unbeaten World Cup group-stage run. The 2022 semi-finalists once again look capable of causing problems for the tournament's elite sides.

8. Norway

Erling Haaland has inspired Norway's return to the spotlight.

The Scandinavian side followed a convincing win over Iraq by defeating Senegal to secure qualification. Haaland's goals have been central to their success.

9. Colombia

Colombia secured their place with a disciplined victory over DR Congo.

The South Americans have quietly emerged as one of the tournament's most organised teams after also defeating Uzbekistan earlier in the group stage.

10. Switzerland

Switzerland continued their reputation as one of international football's most reliable tournament teams, per Opta, it is their fourth consecutive qualification to the second round.

After opening with a draw, they secured victories that guaranteed top spot in Group B.

11. Canada

The co-hosts are through to the knockout rounds for the first time in modern World Cup history and also become the first host to progress from the group stage with as few as four points since 1994, according to Opta.

Canada recovered from an opening draw before producing a stunning 6-0 demolition of Qatar to put themselves in a strong position.

12. South Africa

One of the biggest stories of the tournament belongs to Bafana Bafana.

After losing their opening match against Mexico, South Africa fought back with a draw against Czechia before stunning South Korea to qualify for their first-ever World Cup knockout stage.

South Africa celebrate with singing in the dressing room after winning against South Korea. Photo by Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

13. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia-Herzegovina qualified for the last 32 of the World Cup on Wednesday after FIFA confirmed they were one of the eight best third-placed teams in the 48-team tournament.

They defeated Qatar 3-1 earlier in their last Group B game in Seattle to finish third with four points behind Switzerland and Canada, but had to wait for other results to be confirmed as one of the qualifiers.

Teams already eliminated from World Cup 2026

1. Haiti

Despite producing some memorable moments and scoring their first World Cup goals in decades, Haiti were unable to avoid elimination after defeats to Scotland and Brazil.

2. Jordan

Jordan's debut World Cup campaign ended after consecutive defeats left them without a route into the knockout rounds.

3. Turkey

Turkey endured one of the tournament's most frustrating exits.

Despite creating numerous opportunities and registering an astonishing number of shots across two matches, they failed to score and were eliminated.

4. Tunisia

Tunisia's campaign unravelled quickly.

A heavy defeat to Sweden was followed by a coaching change, but new manager Herve Renard could not prevent another loss against Japan.

5. Panama

Panama's hopes ended after defeats to Ghana and Croatia.

Despite their determination, they failed to collect a point from their opening fixtures.

6. Qatar

The 2022 hosts were unable to build momentum.

After earning a draw against Switzerland, heavy defeats elsewhere left them bottom of Group B.

7. Czech Republic

The Czechs started brightly but failed to convert promising performances into results.

A draw against South Africa and defeats to South Korea and Mexico confirmed their elimination.

Knockout race remains wide open

Although 13 nations have already secured qualification, the majority of places remain undecided.

Several heavyweight teams still have work to do, while a number of African nations remain in contention for historic achievements.

The expanded format has increased opportunities for surprises, and the battle for the best third-placed positions promises more drama before the round of 32 begins.

With the knockout bracket slowly taking shape, attention is now turning toward which nations can transform group-stage success into a genuine title challenge.

Morocco break Africa's World Cup goal record

Legit.ng previously reported that Morocco have overtaken Nigeria as Africa's highest-scoring nation in FIFA World Cup history.

The Atlas Lions reached a total of 26 World Cup goals after their four-goal performance against Haiti, surpassing Nigeria's previous mark of 23. Cameroon currently occupy third place on the continent's all-time scoring chart with 22 goals.

Source: Legit.ng