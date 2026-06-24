Governor Otu reverses decision to replace Traditional Rulers Council chairman

Conflicting letters from Chieftaincy Affairs spark controversy over leadership change

Extension of tenure raises questions about decision-making authority and transparency

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has reversed an earlier decision to remove the chairman of the state Traditional Rulers Council, extending the monarch’s tenure days after announcing a replacement.

The development followed the emergence of two conflicting letters from the Department of Chieftaincy Affairs, signed by the governor’s Special Adviser on Chieftaincy Affairs, Francis Edet.

Nigerian Gov Suddenly Makes U-Turn After Sacking All Traditional Rulers, Council Chair

Source: Twitter

The first letter, dated June 18, announced the appointment of Felix Ukudare, the paramount ruler of Obudu Traditional Rulers Council, as the new chairman of the state council.

It also directed the former chairman to stop his ongoing tour of local government areas and prepare handover notes ahead of the transition, Premium Times reported.

Otu extends tenure after initial announcement

However, a second letter dated June 23 reversed the earlier directive, informing the incumbent chairman that Governor Otu had approved an extension of his tenure for another two years.

The letter stated that the extension “officially cancels the earlier announced change of guard as stated by the department.”

Reacting to questions over the conflicting decisions, Edet said all actions from his office were carried out with the governor’s approval, Vanguard reported.

“There’s nothing I do in my office without the approval of the governor. And anything I do is being guided by the traditional rulers’ council laws. A lot of people are not aware of that,” he said.

Aide defends governor’s authority

Edet explained that the law guiding the council gives the governor the power to extend the chairman’s tenure.

“The incumbent man who is there has exhausted his two years, and if, by the prerogative of the governor, he decides to extend it for him, he (Governor Otu) has the power,” he added.

The reversal has generated reactions from members of the public, with some questioning the circumstances surrounding the abrupt change in decisions.

Gov Aliyu sacks 15 traditional rulers

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu has deposed 15 district chiefs for suspected insubordination, land racketeering, assisting insecurity, and conversion of public property.

On Tuesday evening, April 23, Abubakar Bawa, the governor's press secretary, issued a statement announcing the dethronement.

Source: Legit.ng