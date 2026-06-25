The Nigeria Immigration Service has made passport and visa tracking easier with new online tools

Applicants can now monitor their application status in real time, reducing uncertainty and saving time

Whether applying within Nigeria or abroad, digital tracking ensures a smoother and more transparent process

Applying for a Nigerian passport or visa is only the beginning of the journey. Once the application is submitted, many people want to know whether it has been approved, is still being processed, or is ready for collection.

Thanks to the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), applicants can now monitor their progress online, saving time and reducing stress.

Nigerian passport tracking provides applicants with real‑time updates on application progress. Photo credit: AnnaMoneymaker/x

Source: Getty Images

Online status tracking matters

Before digital services, applicants often had to rely on physical visits, phone calls, or third-party updates to check progress. This was especially difficult for Nigerians living abroad.

The NIS now provides official online platforms where applicants can check their application status using details generated during the application process. This system improves transparency and allows applicants to follow their journey from submission to approval and collection.

How to track Nigerian passport application

After completing a passport application and making payment, applicants receive key reference details such as an Application ID and Passport Reference Number.

Application portal: The NIS passport portal has an Application Status section where applicants can monitor progress.

Dedicated status platform: Users can enter their Application Number and Reference Number to view updates.

Status updates may show whether an application has been received, is under processing, awaits biometric capture, has been approved, or is ready for collection.

Tracking Nigerian visa application

Visa applicants can also monitor their applications online.

NIS visa system: Applications can be submitted electronically, and updates are available through the portal.

Email notifications: Depending on the visa category, applicants may receive updates via their registered email.

It is important to use the same email address and application details provided during registration to avoid access issues.

Common reasons for tracking delays

Sometimes, status updates may not change immediately. This does not always mean there is a problem.

Processing involves several stages, including:

Document verification

Payment confirmation

Biometric checks (where required)

Final approval procedures

Applicants should keep acknowledgement slips, payment receipts, Application IDs, and Reference Numbers safe, as these are required for tracking.

What Nigerians abroad should know

For Nigerians living overseas, passport renewals and re-issuance are processed through embassies, high commissions, or consulates.

The NIS guidelines state that Nigerians in the diaspora must submit applications through the nearest diplomatic mission while continuing to use official portals for tracking.

For example, those applying through the Nigerian High Commission in London can monitor progress online before collection arrangements are made.

Stay updated through official channels

Digital services from the Nigeria Immigration Service have made tracking passport and visa applications much easier. By keeping application records safe and using official platforms, applicants can monitor progress in real time.

In short, whether applying within Nigeria or abroad, online tracking offers a convenient way to follow an application’s journey from submission to approval. As immigration services modernise, applicants who use these tools can enjoy a smoother and more transparent experience.

Online tracking tools improve transparency and reduce uncertainty for applicants. Photo credit: SimpleImages/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

US unveils $750 fast-track visa interview service for Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States has introduced a new premium visa interview service that allows Nigerians and other foreign travellers seeking business or tourism visas to secure interview appointments within 10 business days for an additional fee of $750.

The new initiative, announced by the US State Department in a notice published in the Federal Register on June 9, is designed as an optional expedited service for applicants seeking B1/B2 visas. According to a report by TheCable, the premium option will operate only at selected US embassies and consulates, although officials have yet to disclose the locations that will participate.

Source: Legit.ng