A Nigerian lady shared an intriguing video of the moment her White husband paid her bride price virtually

Her husband could not travel to Nigeria at the time but they still held the ceremony while he watched and participated virtually

The video attracted massive reactions on TikTok as netizens shared their thoughts about such an arrangement

A Nigerian lady shared her joy on social media after her foreign husband fulfilled the bride price requirement.

She posted footage of the ceremony on TikTok, and the clip captured each stage of the customary process as it unfolded in her family home.

Nigerian lady shares video showing husband virtually participating in marital rites. Photo credit: @preet/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

White man pays bride price virtually

Identified as @preet on TikTok, the lady shared a video that showed how the proceedings were conducted while her husband observed and took part through a video call.

The clip showed preparations, the presentation of items, and the formal acceptance by her father.

Her husband appeared on screen during the key moments and interacted with family members despite his absence in person.

She explained that travel restrictions had prevented him from attending the ceremony in Nigeria at the time.

The couple had therefore arranged for him to join virtually, and he watched the events unfold from a distance.

The video captured her preparing food, completing her makeup, and displaying her outfit to him before the main rites began.

Family members had greeted him during the session, and he responded with so much emotion.

The acceptance of the bride price by her father marked the central and special point of the occasion.

That moment was followed by introductions and exchanges between her husband and her relatives, all conducted through the video link.

She later reflected on the circumstances that had shaped the day. She noted that the physical separation had tested their commitment, while their bond had provided strength throughout the period.

Lady shares how distance affected her bride price ceremony. Photo credit: @preet/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The lady, however, expressed awe at how tradition brought them together despite the geographical divide.

Reactions trail lady's bride price payment ceremony

TikTok users engaged with the content and expressed varied opinions about the arrangement.

Many commentators focused on the adaptation of custom to modern conditions, while others discussed the emotional aspects of conducting such a huge ceremony without physical presence.

@Daughter of Tikok asked:

"Where Una Dey see this kind family sef?Because my my own family go first say Make them check if I well so."

@Flow Wellness said:

"Congratulations. I think there are people who really knows how to take risk and just enjoy life as it comes. I would never have been able to do this. Happy marriage to you."

@_Dinma asked:

"He did the video call alone. None of he's family members where present on the call or he didn't inform them?"

@Julian jojo22 commented:

"So to shade some tears but they were mixed both happy for you stranger and not him making it to be around on your day. Happy marriage to you both."

@munachimso reacted:

"Where una dey see this kind love. abeg is he the only son? Connect me to his brother Biko. Congratulations asa."

@Carisma Oliver added:

"Show us the continuation as u prepare to travel out too pls cos you suppose the outside country by now as u the post the recap."

See the post below:

Lady holds traditional wedding online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady got married the traditional way despite the fact that her husband was not physically present.

In a heartwarming video trending online, the lady said she got married online and the ceremony was awesome.

Source: Legit.ng