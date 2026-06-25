A relative of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has alleged that key details surrounding the actor’s death remain unclear

The family member claimed Alexx’s mother and only sibling have not received full explanations regarding the circumstances of his passing

The statement came days after the actor was laid to rest in his hometown in Abia State

Days after the burial of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, a family member has disclosed that several questions surrounding the actor’s death remain unanswered.

The actor, who passed away on May 11 at the age of 40 after battling stage 4 kidney cancer, was laid to rest last week in his hometown in Abia State.

However, a new statement released by a relative has shifted attention from the tributes to concerns about what allegedly happened behind the scenes.

Alexx Ekubo alleges that key details surrounding the actor’s death remain unclear. Photos: David Ekubo/Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

In a statement released on Thursday, June 25, David Ekubo, who identified himself as a cousin of the late actor, claimed that members of the Ekubo family were not fully informed about important developments surrounding Alexx's passing.

According to him, some relatives remain troubled by what they described as unanswered questions.

“With grave pain, heaviness and sorrow, the family of Ikenna Alex Ekubo advises the public that the events leading up to his passing have been unclear,” the statement read.

David further alleged that the family was not immediately informed about Alexx's death when it occurred on May 11.

According to David, a family representative who officially received the actor's body from the mortuary, he was allegedly not allowed to view it.

He argued that this and other developments have contributed to growing concerns among relatives.

The statement also questioned certain decisions surrounding the funeral arrangements.

David claimed that some members of the family did not approve of aspects of the burial proceedings, particularly the decision to wear white during parts of the funeral activities.

According to him, the family viewed the colour choice as resembling a celebration of life for someone whose passing came at a relatively young age.

“The Ekubo family did not approve the wearing of white for what seemed to be a celebration of life for a 40-year-old Alex Ekubo whose life was suddenly cut short,” the statement alleged.

The statement also claimed that Alexx's biological mother and only sibling had yet to receive a formal explanation regarding the circumstances surrounding his death.

David described the actor's passing as "untimely" and questioned why more information had not been shared with immediate relatives.

As of the time of filing this report, no official response had been issued by Alexx Ekubo's management team or representatives regarding the allegations.

Read the statement here:

Alexx Ekubo passed away on May 11 at the age of 40. Photo: Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo's wife pens tribute to late actor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a touching tribute penned by Anwuli, the wife of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, surfaced online in his funeral programme pamphlet.

The grieving widow noted that her husband stood by her during the painful period of her mother's death.

Anwuli also shared that the late actor often expressed his love through handwritten notes left around their home and described their marriage as a journey rooted in shared faith.

Source: Legit.ng