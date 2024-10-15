Prominent Nigerian cleric, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, said Lagosians may soon experience an earthquake

An earthquake is the shaking of the Earth's surface resulting from a sudden release of energy in the lithosphere that creates seismic waves

In a new video seen by Legit.ng, the outspoken cleric asked Lagosians to pray fervently against earthquakes and tremors

Oke Afa, Lagos state - The spiritual leader of the Inri evangelical church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has said Lagosians may experience an earthquake.

In a video posted on his known X (formerly Twitter) page on Tuesday, October 15, Primate Ayodele asked Lagos residents to pray against the natural disaster.

He noted that he did not when it would occur.

His tweet read:

“In Lagos state, let us pray against earthquakes or earthshakes; in all of these Atlantic buildings. Very important. When and time is when I don’t know. God bless.”

Earthquake events in Nigeria

The first widely reported occurrence of an earth tremor in Nigeria was in 1933. Other events were reported in 1939, 1964, 1984, 1990, 1994, 1997, 2000 and 2006.

The primary reason for the low occurrence of earthquakes in Nigeria is due to its location on the African continental plate, which is responsible for the tectonic activity.

Nigeria's capital, Abuja, often experiences tremors.

In the same vein, residents of a town in Oyo state, Saki, do witness earth tremors.

Panic as continued tremors hit Abuja

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that residents of Mpape in Bwari area council of Abuja were thrown into panic over continued suspected tremors in parts of the city.

Ebenezer Adebisi, the chairman, of Mpape Hills Landlord Association, told newsmen that the residents experienced vibration. Some residents accused the government of silence and non-responsiveness.

