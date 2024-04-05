Omoyele Sowore has reacted as an earthquake has hit New Jersey, rattling buildings in New York City and the surrounding areas

According to the United States Geological Survey, the magnitude-4.8 quake's epicentre was near Lebanon, New Jersey

Sharing his experience on the incident, Omoyele took to his social media platform to inform loved ones and concerned Nigerians about his safety and that of his Family

Human rights activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore has confirmed that he was caught in the magnitude 4.8 earthquake that hit New York City, surrounding suburbs, and New Jersey on Friday morning, April 5.

The rights activist who lives in New Jersey confirmed this development in a post shared on his X page at about 3.50pm Nigerian time.

Sowore tweeted:

"I was in a 4.8-magnitude earthquake that just ripped through my area in New Jersey. My family and I are safe."

Nigerians react and express concern over Sowore's update

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section of X and expressed gratitude to God that Sowore and his family are safe. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below:

@orllybam tweeted:

"I trust you SOWORE. You and your Family are forever Safe. Evil will not befall you. Chop life go brother."

@ifeanyiakorjuru tweeted:

"I'm glad to hear that you and your family are okay."

@themaxwellade tweeted:

"Thank God."

@chubyke29 tweeted:

"To God be the glory."

@LBamayi tweeted:

"God's protection always. Stay safe in everything."

@toyinbalogun tweeted:

"Thank God you’re safe. Return to your country Biko."

