A Nigerian lady shared her excitement with social media users after finally moving into her own house

In a now-viral video, she recalled the unpleasant and distressing experience she faced at the hands of her former landlady

The video drew emotional reactions as social media users shared similar experiences in the comments

A Nigerian lady expressed joy online after she finally moved into her own home.

According to her, the milestone came after years of difficult experiences with her former landlord.

Lady proudly flaunts her new house. Photo credit: @lifewithmakky3/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady happily moves into her own house

She posted her experience via her official TikTok account and it resonated with many people who watched her video.

Identified on TikTok as @lifewithmakky3, she shared footage of her new house and spoke about the difference she felt living in a place that belonged to her.

She described the sense of freedom that came with having control over her own space.

The house owner noted that her former residence was a self-contained compound, and her family once occupied the entire unit after tenants at the boys’ quarters moved out.

Despite that arrangement, she said the feeling of ownership brought a new kind of peace.

She praised her husband for the work he carried out in the house and acknowledged his effort in getting it ready for them.

She added that she wanted suggestions from her online followers on how they could appreciate him for what he had done.

The achievement meant she no longer lived with the anxiety of dealing with a landlady who constantly raised complaints.

She recalled being threatened in the past and being told negative things about her child.

She noted that her relationship with the former landlady started well and the house served her needs at the beginning.

Problems developed later and escalated to the point where legal action was involved on several occasions.

She described the situation as stressful and said the landlady made life difficult for her family towards the end. Fortunately, moving into her own home brought relief after prolonged tension.

Congratulatory messages pour in as lady shows off her house. Photo credit: @lifewithmakky3/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as house owner shares experience

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Sofis Nails World said:

"The peace of mind that comes with living in your own house no be small thing."

@Amikable And More said:

"Enjoy ur new house mama more to come no allow their negativeeee comments get to u and plus. I've started eat apples wella."

@NEHITA said:

"Ahswear dis was how I felt when I amd my husband moved to our hux o in our former hux d landlord won’t allow u to play music but now I play music anytime I like."

@Meet Nenye Nwa reacted:

"The feeling is out from this world my dear Naso me dey enjoy my own all thanks to God and my wonderful husband for making it come through."

@Juliet | Nsukka Foodie added:

"Congratulations for your freedom I tap. but whatever the story is? the old compound is a successful compound for you and your husband to live there and built your own house it's a Big win

so whatever she did at the end it's a motivation to finish and pack to your own. note: I don't know what she did yet, you haven't told us just saying from experience."

See the post below:

Lady brags about her house and car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady took to social media to brag about some of the things she achieved in life.

In a video, the lady took part in a TikTok trend in which people walk boastfully while mentioning their worth.

Source: Legit.ng