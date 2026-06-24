Ogun Police Rescue Kidnap Victim, Kill 2 Suspects in Gun Battle, Recover N2.2m
- Ogun Police have rescued an abducted victim and killed two suspects during an anti-kidnapping operation.
- The gun battle led to the recovery of a firearm, cash, and other items allegedly linked to criminals
- Police have also continued investigations as fleeing gang members remain targeted after the operation
The Ogun State Police Command says its Anti-Kidnapping Unit has rescued a kidnap victim and killed two suspected kidnappers during a gun battle with a criminal gang in the state.
The command made this known in a statement shared on X on Wednesday, June 24, by the Ogun State Police Command’s official handle, @OgunPoliceNG.
According to the police, the victim was abducted on June 11 at Ogbe Village, Ogun state. The command said its anti-kidnapping team launched an operation after receiving the report and used intelligence and surveillance efforts to track the suspects.
The victim was later rescued alive on June 18, the police said.
After the rescue, operatives continued their search for the kidnappers and traced some members of the gang to a hideout in the state. The police said the suspects opened fire when officers arrived, leading to a shootout.
Kidnap gang members flee after deadly shootout
The command added that two suspected kidnappers were killed during the exchange, while other members of the gang escaped with gunshot injuries.
"On sighting the operatives, the suspects opened fire in a desperate attempt to resist arrest and escape. The operatives responded professionally, leading to a gun duel during which two of the suspected kidnappers were neutralised, while other members of the gang fled the scene with gunshot injuries.
"A search conducted on one of the neutralised suspects led to the recovery of a single-barrel gun, while further examination of the scene yielded one expended cartridge, a mobile phone, and a cash sum of Two Million, Two Hundred Thousand Naira (₦2,200,000), reasonably suspected to be proceeds of criminal activities," the statement read.
The Commissioner of Police in the state, Bode Ojajuni, praised the Anti-Kidnapping Unit for the operation and urged residents to provide useful information that could help security agencies fight crime.
The police further disclosed that investigations are ongoing as efforts continue to arrest the fleeing members of the gang.
Oyo police kill three suspected kidnappers in gun battle
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that security operatives in Oyo state killed three suspected kidnappers during a gun battle in Otu, Oke-Ogun, while rescuing an abducted victim.
The operation followed an attack on local hunters, leading police and other security personnel to engage the suspects. A 50-year-old man sustained gunshot injuries and was taken for treatment.
Authorities said firearms were recovered, including an AK-47 rifle, while a local hunter was also injured during the encounter. Police vowed to continue operations against kidnapping and violent crimes across the state.
Bandits kill traveller in fresh Oyo attack
Legit.ng previously disclosed that suspected bandits attacked travellers along the Igbeti-Kishi road in Oyo state, killing one person identified as Moshood Kayode and injuring several others.
The attack occurred in the Irepo Local Government Area, with residents confirming that a passenger vehicle was targeted during the night ambush.
Source: Legit.ng
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