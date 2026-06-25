Two powerful earthquakes in Caracas leave at least 32 dead and over 700 injured

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez declares a state of emergency and closes the airport

Search and rescue operations are underway as buildings collapse and power outages persist

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Caracas, Venezuela - Back-to-back powerful earthquakes have killed at least 32 people, injured 700, and collapsed buildings in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas.

It was gathered that many people were at home celebrating a national holiday when the quakes struck at 18:04 local time.

State of emergency in Venezuela: Earthquakes leave 700 injured and thousands trapped. Photo credit: @eldiarioes

Source: Twitter

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez declared a state of emergency following the tragic incident.

Rodriguez added that the Simon Bolivar International Airport in Caracas is closed due to damage.

As reported by BBC News, the US Geological Survey earlier calculated a 44% chance of more than 10,000 fatalities, and a 30% chance of more than 100,000.

The quakes, which had magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, hit an area west of the capital.

Rescuers in the capital are searching through the rubble, and people have been heard calling for help.

Buildings are without power, and the metro system is completely closed.

Source: Legit.ng