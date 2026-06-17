Young people worldwide are being invited Young people worldwide now have the chance to help shape the future of global health

The World Health Organization (WHO) has opened applications for the third term of the WHO Youth Council, running from 2026 to 2028

This call invites youth-led and youth-focused organisations to bring their voices, ideas, and energy to the heart of international health policy

The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially launched the call for expressions of interest for the third term of the WHO Youth Council, which will run from 2026 to 2028.

This initiative offers youth-led and youth-focused organisations a chance to play a direct role in shaping global health policies and strengthening health systems worldwide.

The WHO Youth Council empowers youth organisations to shape global health policies today. Photo credit: WHO/x

Source: Twitter

Amplifying youth voices

The WHO Youth Council was established to ensure that young people are meaningfully engaged in WHO’s work. It provides a platform for diverse youth voices to influence health strategies, advocate for public health, and contribute innovative ideas.

The Council is designed to amplify youth perspectives while supporting WHO’s mission to strengthen health systems through advocacy and creative initiatives.

Eligibility criteria

Organisations interested in joining must meet the requirements outlined in the revised Terms of Reference. Eligible applicants include youth-led groups, youth-focused organisations, and youth chapters within larger international organisations. WHO is seeking a diverse mix of both health and non-health organisations to ensure broad representation.

Membership in the WHO Civil Society Commission is also required. Organisations not yet members must apply before submitting their expression of interest for the Youth Council. Applications will still be considered while the Civil Society Commission membership is under review.

Application process

To apply, organisations must complete the WHO Youth Council Application Form here and submit the Tobacco-Arms Disclosure Form.

Submissions will be evaluated based on eligibility, diversity, motivation, and the organisation’s experience and plans.

See the X post below:

Key dates

The deadline for applications is June 30, 2026, at 23:59 CEST. The first in-person meeting of the new Council will take place in October 2026.

This call represents a significant opportunity for youth organisations to influence global health policy. As WHO stated: “The WHO Youth Council amplifies youth voices and strengthens youth contributions to health systems.”

The WHO Civil Society Commission connects youth voices with international health strategies. Photo credit: WHO/x

Source: Getty Images

UN opens new job opportunities for qualified Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations in New York has announced several United Nations job openings available to qualified Nigerian nationals. These positions are open for direct application through the official UN Careers portal.

Applicants must apply directly via the UN Careers portal. Search by the Job Opening (JO) number listed below and ensure applications are submitted before the deadline. Late submissions will not be considered. Recruitment is managed solely by the respective UN hiring departments.

The Mission encourages all eligible Nigerian nationals to apply through legitimate channels. Serving the United Nations is described as a “distinguished calling,” and Nigeria is committed to supporting the increased participation of its citizens in the international civil service.

Source: Legit.ng