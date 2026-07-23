A Secret Service agent assigned to Vice President JD Vance's protective detail is under internal review over suspected leaks to the media

The agent is believed to have been a source for a news story that revealed details about Vance's travel plans and his security team's frustrations

The case emerged as the Trump administration pursues a wider crackdown on unauthorised disclosures to journalists

A Secret Service agent assigned to protect Vice President JD Vance has been placed on administrative leave and is under internal review after being suspected of leaking sensitive information to a media outlet, according to a source familiar with the matter.

A second source confirmed that officials had identified a person believed to be responsible for the disclosures. The agency's internal affairs unit is leading the review, though it remains unclear whether any disciplinary action or criminal charges will follow.

Secret Service agent faces internal review after suspected media leak of sensitive travel details. Photo credit: JD Vance/x

Source: Getty Images

What the leaked story revealed

According to CNN, the agent is suspected of serving as a source for a recent report published by MSNBC that described frustration among members of Vance's security detail over the demands his personal travel schedule placed on the team. The report also disclosed details about the vice president's planned movements, including a trip with his son aboard a Marine Corps helicopter to a golf lesson — plans that were subsequently cancelled.

The publication of those operational details angered officials at the Secret Service, the FBI, and the White House, the first source said. CNN, which first reported the development, said it reached out to the Secret Service for comment. A spokesperson for MSNBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Crackdown on press leaks

The case fits into a broader pattern of the Trump administration taking a harder line against what it considers unauthorised communication with journalists. Earlier this month, four reporters from The New York Times received subpoenas requiring them to testify before a federal grand jury.

That investigation is tied to their coverage of security features on a new presidential aircraft that the nation of Qatar gifted to President Donald Trump.

MSNBC report reveals cancelled helicopter trip with VP Vance and his son. Photo credit: JD Vance/x

Source: Getty Images

JD Vance welcomes new baby

Legit.ng earlier reported that Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy named Alec Neel Vance, on Sunday morning, a birth that makes history as the first child born to a sitting US vice president in over 150 years.

The couple confirmed the arrival in a joint statement posted on social media. "We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning.

Source: Legit.ng