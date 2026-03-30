Canada had approved higher permanent residence and citizenship application fees for Nigerians and other foreign nationals, with implementation dates set for late March and April 2026

Immigration authorities had said the fee adjustments followed routine reviews aimed at sustaining service delivery and keeping pace with inflation

The revised charges had covered multiple immigration streams, including family reunification, business migration, and humanitarian pathways

Canada will raise application fees for permanent residence and citizenship for Nigerians and other foreign nationals seeking to settle in the country, with the changes taking effect from April 30, 2026.

The adjustment was announced in an official notice published by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada on its website.

Canadian Parliament approved Bill C-12, reshaping asylum and immigration rules. Photo: Getty

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The agency said the revised charges are part of a routine update designed to sustain service delivery and reflect inflationary pressures across government programmes.

Permanent residence fees revised upward

According to the notice, applications received on or after April 30 will attract the new rates, regardless of when applicants began preparing their documentation.

IRCC said the increases are modest and form part of a biennial review framework established under existing regulations.

“Starting April 30, 2026, fees for permanent resident applications will increase as part of a routine update. Applications received on or after April 30 will be subject to the new fees,” it said.

Officials explained that the updated pricing is intended to support timely processing and maintain reliability as demand for immigration services continues to grow.

Permanent residence fees will rise by as little as $25 in some categories, while others will see higher adjustments depending on the programme.

Citizenship costs also adjusted

Beyond permanent residence, the cost of acquiring Canadian citizenship will also increase slightly. IRCC confirmed that the Right of Citizenship Fee will rise by about 2.7 percent. The new citizenship charge will come into force earlier, on March 31, 2026.

IRCC prepares to enforce stricter eligibility for asylum seekers. Photo: Getty

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The agency noted that fee reviews are carried out every two years under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations. The process is meant to offset programme costs while ensuring that service standards are maintained amid rising application volumes.

IRCC added that the updated fees apply across multiple immigration streams, including family reunification, business migration, humanitarian pathways, and provincial nominations. Applicants are advised to confirm payment amounts carefully before submission to avoid delays or returned applications.

The full list of updated fees for residency applicants by programme is as follows:

Right of Permanent Residence Fee – increase of $25, from $575 to $600 Provincial Nominee Programme – increase of $40, from $950 to $990 Business Class – increase of $85, from $1,810 to $1,895 Family Class – increase of $25, from $545 to $570 Protected Persons – increase of $25, from $635 to $660 Humanitarian and Compassionate Grounds or Public Policy Measures – increase of $25, from $635 to $660 Permit Holders – increase of $15, from $375 to $390

The changes are expected to affect thousands of prospective immigrants, including Nigerians planning to study, work, reunite with family, or obtain permanent status in Canada

Trump relaxes crackdown on asylum for certain countries

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria has been excluded from a limited easing of asylum restrictions announced by the administration of United States President Donald Trump, leaving Nigerian applicants and other affected nationals under tightened immigration controls.

According to CBS News, the relaxation applies only to asylum seekers from countries not listed under an earlier travel ban or immigration restriction order.

Source: Legit.ng