Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the requirements applicants must meet during their citizenship appointment, including a formal test

Candidates must score at least 75% on the citizenship test and correctly answer all 5 Australian values questions to satisfy the knowledge requirement

The government also requires applicants to demonstrate basic English proficiency and a commitment to Australian values

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined exactly what prospective citizens and foreigners must demonstrate before they can be granted citizenship.

The Australian government placed particular emphasis on a formal knowledge test that all eligible applicants are expected to sit.

Australia explains what applicants must know before becoming citizens. Photo credit: Anthony Albanese

Source: UGC

According to information published on the official Home Affairs website, candidates attending their citizenship appointment must show they understand what it truly means to hold Australian citizenship, not just in name but in practice.

Australian citizenship: Requirements for foreigners

The test measures four key areas:

A basic command of English, An understanding of what Australian citizenship entails, Knowledge of the rights and responsibilities that come with it, and A genuine commitment to Australian values, which the government identifies as freedom, respect, and equality.

To meet the knowledge requirement, an applicant must score 75% or above on the overall test. However, one section carries additional weight. All five questions relating to Australian values must be answered correctly, regardless of the overall score. Falling short on either condition means the knowledge requirement has not been satisfied.

Australia issues character test for foreigners

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Australian government outlined what foreigners must demonstrate before they are ready to apply for citizenship.

The character test defines enduring moral qualities and examines whether an applicant is likely to uphold Australian laws.

Source: Legit.ng