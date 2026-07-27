The UK government has outlined a specific process for people who need a British passport urgently due to a medical emergency or bereavement

Applicants are warned not to book any travel before securing their passport through the official channel

The Passport Adviceline operates seven days a week, including on UK bank holidays, with dedicated hours for urgent cases

The UK government has set out the steps that those who need British passport holders must follow if they need to travel urgently for medical treatment or because a close friend or family member is seriously ill or has died.

Anyone in this situation must contact the Passport Adviceline directly. The government is clear on one key point: do not book any travel until the passport has been secured.

UK government guidance sets urgent passport rules for medical, bereavement, and official travel cases. Photo credit: Ryan Jenkinson/Getty Images

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Who Qualifies for Urgent Passport Processing

According to the UK official guidance, beyond medical and bereavement cases, the urgent route is also open to individuals who are working for, or officially representing, the government and need to travel at short notice.

The government listed three qualifying reasons to contact the Passport Adviceline:

1. You require medical treatment abroad

2. A friend or family member is seriously ill or has died

3. You are working for, or representing, the government

How to Reach the Passport Adviceline

Callers within the UK can reach the Adviceline on 0300 222 0000. Those calling from outside the UK should dial +44 (0)300 222 0000. A text relay option is also available for those who need it, on 18001 0300 222 0000.

The service runs from Monday to Friday, 8am to 8pm. On Saturdays, Sundays, and UK bank holidays, the lines are open from 9am to 5:30pm.

The guidance applies to British nationals who may find themselves in an emergency situation and need a valid travel document quickly.

Booking flights or arranging travel before the passport is confirmed could leave applicants in a difficult position if processing takes longer than expected, which is why the government specifically cautions against it.

Urgent passport processing applies to medical treatment, bereavement, or government representation abroad. Photo credit: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UK speaks on issues surrounding British citizenship

Legit.ng earlier reported that the UK government has outlined two significant consequences facing anyone who chooses to formally give up their British citizenship, according to official guidance published on the GOV.UK website.

The first major consequence is that a person's right to live in the United Kingdom will be directly affected once they surrender their citizenship. The second is that while the decision does not alter the status of existing family members, it could affect the nationality status of any children the individual has in future.

According to the official GOV.UK guidance on renouncing British nationality, applicants must already hold another citizenship or nationality, or be in the process of obtaining one, before they can give up their British status.

Source: Legit.ng