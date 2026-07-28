Federal Government launches ₦50,000 grant scheme for one million nano businesses nationwide

Targeting micro entrepreneurs, the scheme aims to relieve financial pressure amid economic reforms

Beneficiaries include kiosk owners, traders, and artisans with no repayment obligations

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has intensified the rollout of its Presidential Conditional Grant Scheme (PCGS), offering a one-time ₦50,000 grant to eligible nano businesses across Nigeria in a move expected to provide much-needed relief to millions of small business owners struggling with rising operating costs.

The intervention, which is part of the Presidential Palliative Programme, targets micro entrepreneurs including traders, kiosk operators, vulcanisers, food vendors, artisans, tailors, mechanics, and other small-scale business owners.

Nigerian small business owners get a boost amid new cash transfer initiatives by the FG. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The initiative is designed to strengthen grassroots businesses, improve cash flow, and reduce the financial pressure many entrepreneurs have faced amid the country's economic reforms.

FG targets one million nano businesses

The grant programme, which was launched in December 2023, seeks to support one million nano businesses across Nigeria's 774 local government areas.

According to the Federal Government, each successful beneficiary will receive a one-time payment of ₦50,000, with no repayment obligation.

The government said the scheme is aimed at helping the smallest businesses remain operational, expand their activities, and contribute to job creation and local economic development.

Officials believe supporting nano enterprises, which make up a significant portion of Nigeria's informal economy, will help stimulate commercial activities in communities nationwide.

Who can benefit?

The programme is targeted at owners of small informal businesses that often have limited access to bank loans or formal financing.

Potential beneficiaries include:

Kiosk owners

Market traders

Vulcanisers

Food vendors

Hairdressers and barbers

Tailors and fashion designers

Mechanics

Artisans

Other nano-scale entrepreneurs

The Federal Government noted that beneficiaries are selected based on approved eligibility criteria developed for the programme.

How beneficiaries are selected

To ensure broad national coverage, the Federal Government partnered with state governments and key business and political stakeholders during the selection process.

These include the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), ministers, senators, members of the House of Representatives, and other relevant institutions.

According to a report by MSME Africa, the collaboration is intended to ensure that beneficiaries are drawn from communities across all states and the Federal Capital Territory while reflecting the programme's nationwide reach.

Authorities said shortlisted applicants are verified before the grant is disbursed directly to successful beneficiaries.

Part of wider economic support measures

The Presidential Conditional Grant Scheme forms part of the Federal Government's broader efforts to cushion the impact of economic reforms on vulnerable Nigerians and support small businesses that serve as the backbone of local economies.

By injecting direct financial support into nano enterprises, the government hopes to improve business sustainability, preserve livelihoods, and encourage entrepreneurship at the grassroots.

FG resumes conditional transfer to petty traders and other nano businesses. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Interested business owners are encouraged to participate in the ongoing application and verification process whenever registration windows are opened by the appropriate government agencies, while ensuring they provide accurate information to improve their chances of selection.

For many traders and small business owners battling rising costs and declining purchasing power, the ₦50,000 grant represents an opportunity to restock, expand operations, or stabilise their businesses without taking on debt.

FG launches YOUTHCRED for Nigerian youths

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has unveiled a credit scheme targeting young Nigerian entrepreneurs, with plans to reach more than 500,000 beneficiaries through loans of up to N2 million each.

Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, announced the YOUTHCRED for Entrepreneurs initiative at a launch ceremony in Abuja on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

The programme is being run by the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation, known as CREDICORP, according to a report by Daily Trust.

Source: Legit.ng