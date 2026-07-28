Lizzy Anjorin reacted to a post by Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, urging fans not to donate money toward any legal case the mother and daughter pursue

The actress claimed courts and police already know the truth, citing a court order she said mandated Iyabo Ojo to pay her as proof

Lizzy alleged that a photo of her four-year-old daughter was deliberately taken and posted online alongside a court document

Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin has come out swinging against Iyabo Ojo and her daughter, Priscilla, releasing a fiery video in which she urged her followers to withhold any financial support from the mother-daughter duo in connection with pending legal matters.

This came after Priscilla lashed out at her, calling her a sick woman for dragging her and her mother to Soso Soberekon's wedding.

Reactions as Lizzy Anjorin warns fans not to fund Iyabo Ojo's lawsuit. Photo credit@lizzyanjorin/@iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

The video, shared on Instagram on 27 July 2026, was posted in direct response to a recent update from Priscilla's page that touched on the ongoing feud between the two camps.

Lizzy Anjorin warns fans about Iyabo Ojo

In the clip, Lizzy told her followers plainly not to donate money toward any police or court case that Iyabo Ojo and her daughter may be pursuing.

She insisted that neither woman can successfully bring a lawsuit against anyone she described as "Iyabo Ojo's victim," arguing that both the police and the courts are already aware of the full picture.

"Do not donate to Iyabo Ojo and her daughter for any police or any court case," she said. The police knows the truth. The court knows the truth. That is why they asked Iyabo Ojo to pay me."

She also alleged that Iyabo Ojo's earlier billion-naira suit had been thrown out entirely, attributing this to what she described as the actress's conduct.

Lizzy Anjorin continues dragging Iyabo Ojo and her daughter online. Photo credit@lizzyanjorin

Source: Instagram

One of the more serious allegations in the video involved Lizzy's four-year-old daughter. According to Lizzy, individuals connected to Iyabo Ojo and brands she promotes waited for the child to return from school, then photographed her alongside a court document and shared the image on social media. She described this as evidence of the lengths to which her opponents would go.

Lizzy also claimed to have gathered more than 500 pieces of evidence linking Iyabo Ojo and Priscilla to what she called the "Facebook fracas," adding that Priscilla's verified page itself formed part of that evidence.

Here is the Instagram video made by Lizzy Anjorin where she was speaking about Iyabo Ojo and her daughter:

Fans react to Lizzy Anjorin's video

The post drew a wave of responses from followers, with opinions sharply divided:

@danimashahun wrote:

"My advise for you is to keep praying for Iyabo Ojo and her family because today is her daughter and tomorrow it will be her son, just continue to pray for her like l said because l am not sure your life will not be miserable without Iyabo Ojo. She is the key to your dear life so try and protect her"

@cyn_thialuv commented:

"Give your life to Christ and stop all these unnecessary fights"

@helen.olaoluwa asked:

"Am new here, is she mad?"

@iretiola_03 wrote:

"To think they are people, especially women supporting this woman.. i'm speechless!."

@_dheyrah said:

"Only God know wetin really sup with this woman"

@veevictorious_ reacted:

"Na WA ooo which kind obsession be this now lizard oga oo wetin iyabo okk do gan ???"

Iyabo Ojo rejoices over Lizzy Anjorin

Legit.ng had reported that Ojo was over the moon after news that Anjorin was caught and disgraced for sending a fake alert, which he used to buy gold.

The actress was in the Lagos Island market when she was apprehended and accused of using a fake alert to purchase goods.

Ojo made a video to show her state after the news went viral. She was sipping a drink and laughing cheerfully.

Source: Legit.ng