A rescued teacher expressed gratitude to President Tinubu and security agencies after all abducted pupils and teachers in Oriire, Oyo State were freed

Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga confirmed the rescue in a post on his verified X account on Friday

A video shared by the presidency captured one of the victims crediting security operatives for keeping them alive during their time in captivity

All the pupils and teachers abducted from Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State have regained their freedom, with rescued victims publicly thanking President Bola Tinubu and security agencies for securing their release.

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, broke the news on Friday via his verified X account, writing that security agencies had successfully freed every one of the kidnapped victims.

President Tinubu secures freedom as abducted pupils and teachers in Oriire, Oyo State express gratitude to security agencies. Photo credit: BayoOnanuga/x

Source: Twitter

The presidency subsequently shared a video in which one of the rescued victims addressed President Tinubu directly, expressing deep appreciation for his role in facilitating the rescue.

"We are grateful, Mr President, sir. We are grateful. We understand your commitment to our safety, and we appreciate all you did for us. We could see it in your heart. Thank you very much," the victim said.

The same victim went on to acknowledge the security personnel deployed during the operation, attributing their survival to the efforts of those operatives.

"And every security operative tried so much and that is why we are still alive now. We are very grateful to you. Thank you very much. Thank you, sir. Thank you, sir. God bless you, sir. God bless you, sir. Thank you, sir," the victim added.

Security agencies free kidnapped pupils and teachers in Oyo State, earning praise from grateful survivors. Photo credit: OfficialABAT/x

Source: Twitter

Rescue confirmed by presidency

Onanuga's announcement on Friday marked the official confirmation of the rescue, with the presidential spokesman stating: "Finally, all the kidnapped pupils and teachers in Orire, Oyo have been rescued by our security agencies."

No further details on the circumstances of the rescue or the number of victims involved were immediately provided by the presidency at the time of the announcement.

See the X post below:

Source: Legit.ng