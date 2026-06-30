The United Nations has warned that the ongoing Ebola outbreak could cost Africa up to $3.6 billion and lead to hundreds of thousands of job losses

The Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, with no tested vaccine or treatment, has already infected over 1,300 people and killed 377 in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Experts caution that without urgent resources, the outbreak could spread beyond Congo and Uganda, creating a prolonged development crisis across the continent

The United Nations has issued a stark warning that the ongoing Ebola outbreak in Central Africa could cost the continent up to $3.6 billion and lead to hundreds of thousands of job losses, creating what it described as a potential "development crisis."

The outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, has already infected 1,307 people and killed 377 in the Democratic Republic of Congo since it was declared on May 15, 2026, according to government figures.

United Nations warns Ebola outbreak threatens Africa’s GDP and jobs. Photo credit: Syhintas/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

A smaller number of cases have also been reported in Uganda, raising fears that the virus could spread further to neighbouring countries such as South Sudan.

Unlike other strains of Ebola, there is currently no tested vaccine or treatment for Bundibugyo. This makes containment efforts more challenging and increases the risk of wider transmission across borders.

UNDP calls for urgent action

Damien Mama, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) resident representative in Congo, stressed the importance of immediate action:

"If we have the resources and we step up, we can contain this outbreak and prevent further losses. If we do not, this health emergency risks becoming a much deeper and prolonged development crisis across the region and potentially the continent."

Economic scenarios outlined

The UNDP report outlined three possible scenarios for the outbreak:

Best-case scenario: If the epidemic remains contained in Congo and Uganda, the cost would be around $1 billion in lost GDP for Congo.

Worst-case scenario: If the disease spreads to countries such as Rwanda and Angola, and coincides with rising fuel costs linked to the Iran crisis, the continent could lose $3.6 billion in GDP and suffer 328,000 job losses.

Development crisis: The UN warns that without urgent intervention, the outbreak could evolve into a long-term economic and social crisis across Africa.

Experts caution that the fragile health systems in neighbouring countries make them particularly vulnerable. The spread of Ebola into South Sudan, Rwanda, or Angola could overwhelm local resources and deepen the economic impact.

Ebola outbreak risks becoming a prolonged development crisis across the continent. Photo credit: Syhinstas/GettyImage

Source: Getty Images

Ebola outbreak kills 65 in DR Congo

Legit.ng earlier reported that an Ebola outbreak has been declared in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo), with Africa’s top public health body confirming 65 deaths linked to the virus in the country’s eastern Ituri province.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said about 246 suspected cases have been recorded, with fatalities concentrated in gold-mining communities including Mongwalu and Rwampara.

The agency said it is coordinating urgent consultations with DR Congo and neighbouring countries, including Uganda and South Sudan, as part of efforts to strengthen containment and surveillance across borders, BBC reported.

Source: Legit.ng