The CAC sets an August 1, 2026, deadline for compliance with new disclosure requirements for Nigerian companies

Non-compliance with the regulations will lead to penalties under the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020

The initiative aims to improve transparency and accountability in Nigeria's corporate environment

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has issued a fresh compliance deadline for companies operating in Nigeria, warning that businesses that fail to meet new disclosure requirements on official correspondence by August 1, 2026, will face sanctions under the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020.

CAC to begin full enforcement

In a public notice released, the commission announced that it will commence full enforcement of Sections 304(1), 304(2), and 729(1)(c) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020.

Hussaini Ishaq Magaji's CAC commences enforcement against the business letter communications Credit: CAC

Source: Twitter

The directive affects every company registered under CAMA 2020, as well as entities incorporated under laws that were repealed and replaced by the current Act.

According to the commission, the enforcement exercise is designed to ensure that companies comply with statutory disclosure obligations and provide accurate corporate information in their official communications.

What companies must display

Under the law, every company is required to include specific details on its business letters and official correspondence.

These include:

The present forename or initials and surname of every director.

Any former forename or surname used by each director.

The nationality of every director who is not a Nigerian.

The company's registered name.

The company registration number.

The registered office address.

The CAC stressed that all the required information must be displayed in clear and legible characters on company letterheads and other official business communications.

Companies risk sanctions

The commission warned that businesses that fail to comply with the requirements by the August 1 deadline will be subject to penalties provided under the Companies and Allied Matters Act.

In its notice, the CAC stated:

"The Commission wishes to inform the General Public, Esteemed Customers, and in particular, Companies registered under the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020... that commencing the 1st day of August 2026, the Commission shall enforce the full application of the requirements of Sections 304(1) & (2) and 729(1)(c) of the Act with attendant sanctions for non-compliance."

It therefore advised companies to immediately review their letterheads, business documents and other official communication materials to ensure they fully comply before enforcement begins.

Move aimed at improving transparency

The commission explained that the initiative forms part of its broader strategy to strengthen corporate governance and improve transparency in Nigeria's business environment.

By ensuring companies disclose accurate information about their directors and corporate identity, the CAC believes customers, regulators, investors and other stakeholders will be able to verify company information more easily, promoting trust and accountability in business transactions.

The regulator noted that the enforcement exercise also aligns with ongoing efforts to improve compliance with the Companies and Allied Matters Act while creating a more transparent and responsible corporate ecosystem.

CAC reaffirms commitment

The Corporate Affairs Commission reaffirmed its commitment to building a more efficient and responsive corporate regulatory system through strict compliance with existing laws.

CAC to penalise companies for not disclosing directors' information on business letters. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

It added that enforcing the disclosure requirements will support its drive to enhance accountability, improve customer confidence and strengthen Nigeria's corporate governance framework.

With the August 1 deadline fast approaching, companies are expected to update their official business correspondence promptly to avoid regulatory sanctions and ensure full compliance with the law.

CAC issues new requirements for online business name

Legit.ng earlier reported that a few days after the release of the deadline for PoS (point-of-sale) operators to register their businesses or be shut down, the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) announced mandatory requirements for all Business name update requests.

According to the commission, every business update request must carry certain information, which it said becomes effective immediately.

The CAC disclosed this in a notice on its X handle on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, stating that all Business name update requests must contain:

Source: Legit.ng