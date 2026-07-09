US Full List of African Countries That Refuse to Accept Deportees

Nigeria, South Africa, and Burkina Faso rejected the US third-country deportation policy, each citing distinct national and security concerns

The US responded with visa restrictions on Nigerian nationals and paused visa issuances in Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou

Burkina Faso's military junta described the US deportation offer as 'indecent' and contrary to human dignity

Three African nations namely Nigeria, South Africa, and Burkina Faso have formally refused to cooperate with a United States policy that seeks to relocate foreign nationals and convicted criminals expelled from American soil to third countries, particularly where the deportees' home nations will not accept them.

The standoff forms part of a broader US diplomatic campaign to pressure governments worldwide into absorbing deportees, including individuals from countries such as Venezuela, whose governments have resisted repatriation efforts.

US deportation list shows countries that refuse to accept deported people. Photo credit: FETHI BELAID / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria's refusal and visa fallout

Nigeria declined US proposals to receive foreign deportees, including Venezuelan prisoners, with the government grounding its position in national sovereignty, economic strain, and national security risks. Washington responded by imposing visa restrictions on Nigerian nationals, a move that signalled the seriousness with which US authorities regarded the rejection.

South Africa's security concerns

South Africa similarly refused to sign any agreement that would facilitate the forced transfer of foreign criminals into its territory or the wider region. Pretoria characterised the arrangement as a direct security provocation, raising concerns about the destabilising effect such a policy could have on both domestic and regional stability.

Burkina Faso calls offer 'indecent'

Accoriding to BBC, Burkina Faso's military junta made its position explicit in late 2025, formally rejecting the US proposal and describing it as "indecent" and contrary to human dignity. Following the refusal, the United States paused visa issuances at its embassy in Ouagadougou, a diplomatic signal consistent with the punitive measures applied in the Nigerian case.

The three countries represent the most prominent African voices of resistance to the US deportation initiative, and their decisions have come at tangible diplomatic cost, as Washington has shown willingness to restrict consular services and travel privileges in response to non-compliance.

US immigration policy faces challenges when countries reject deportees. Photo credit: Antonio Sempere/Europa Press via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

US releases updated list of 124 Nigerians to be deported

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States has released an updated deportation list featuring 124 Nigerians amid President Donald Trump's immigration reforms. According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), these individuals have been placed on what it calls its “worst-of-the-worst” criminal register.

While the names and photos have been made public, the timeline for deportations and the specific offences remain undisclosed. The DHS explained that the deportations are part of ongoing immigration enforcement. Officials confirmed that those listed were convicted of serious crimes, but declined to provide details about the offences or when deportations would take place.

Relations between Nigeria and the United States under Donald Trump’s second term have been marked by tension, particularly around immigration and visa restrictions. While there were hopes for stronger trade ties, strict policies revived concerns among Nigerians seeking to study, work, or migrate to the US. The relationship has been defined by both opportunity and strain.

Source: Legit.ng