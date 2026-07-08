The United States has released an updated deportation list naming 124 Nigerians, placing them on what the Department of Homeland Security calls its “worst-of-the-worst” criminal register

While the names and photos of those affected have been made public, the timeline for deportations and details of offences remain undisclosed

This move shows Washington’s continued focus on immigration enforcement, with implications for Nigeria–US relations and visa compliance

The United States has released an updated deportation list featuring 124 Nigerians.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), these individuals have been placed on what it calls its “worst-of-the-worst” criminal register.

US deportation list names 124 Nigerians as part of strict immigration enforcement measures. Photo credit: DHS

Source: UGC

While the names and photos have been made public, the timeline for deportations and the specific offences remain undisclosed.

Immigration enforcement measures

The DHS explained that the deportations are part of ongoing immigration enforcement. Officials confirmed that those listed were convicted of serious crimes, but declined to provide details about the offences or when deportations would take place.

This lack of clarity means further updates are expected as the process unfolds.

Names of Nigerians on deportation register

The updated list includes:

Sunday Adediora, Sunday Kunkushi, Mkpouto Etukudoh, Marcus Unigwe, Olaniyi Ojikutu, Boluwaji Akingunsoye, Ejike Asiegbunam, Emmanuel Mayegun Adeola, Bamidele Bolatiwa, Ifeanyi Nwaozomudoh, Aderemi Akefe, Solomon Wilfred, Chibundu Anuebunwa, Joshua Ineh, Usman Momoh, Oluwole Odunowo, Bolarinwa Salau, Oriyomi Aloba.

Oludayo Adeagbo, Olaniyi Akintuyi, Talatu Dada, Olatunde Oladinni, Jelili Qudus, Abayomi Daramola, Toluwani Adebakin, Olamide Jolayemi, Isaiah Okere, Benji Macaulay, Joseph Ogbara.

Olusegun Martins, Kingsley Ariegwe, Olugbenga Abass, Oyewole Balogun, Adeyinka Ademokunla, Christian Ogunghide, Christopher Ojuma, Olamide Adedipe, Patrick Onogwu, Olajide Olateru-Olagbegi, Omotayo Akinto.

Kenneth Unanka, Jeremiah Ehis, Oluwafemi Orimolade, Ayibatonye Bienzigha, Uche Diuno, Akinwale Adaramaja, Boluwatife Afolabi, Chinonso Ochie, Olayinka A. Jones, Theophilus Anwana, Aishatu Umaru, Henry Idiagbonya.

Okechukwu Okoronkwo, Daro Kosin, Sakiru Ambali, Kamaludeen Giwa, Cyril Odogwu, Ifeanyi Echigeme, Kingsley Ibhadore, Suraj Tairu, Peter Equere, Dasola Abdulraheem, Adewale Aladekoba, Akeem Adeleke.

Bernard Ogie Oretekor, Abiemwense Obanor, Olufemi Olufisayo Olutiola, Chukwuemeka Okorie, Abimbola Esan, Elizabeth Miller, Chima Orji, Adetunji Olofinlade, Abdul Akinsanya, Elizabeth Adeshewo, Dennis Ofuoma, Quazeem Adeyinka, Ifeanyi Okoro, Oluwaseun Kassim, Olumide Bankole Morakinyo, Abraham Ola Osoko, Oluchi Jennifer, Chibuzo Nwaonu.

See the updated photos and names here on US website:

Nigeria–US relations under Donald Trump

Relations between Nigeria and the United States under Donald Trump’s second term have been marked by tension, particularly around immigration and visa restrictions.

While there were hopes for stronger trade ties, strict policies revived concerns among Nigerians seeking to study, work, or migrate to the US. The relationship has been defined by both opportunity and strain.

Nigeria–US relations face renewed strain as deportation policies intensify under Donald Trump’s second term. Photo credit: SimpleImages/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

US embassy warns Nigerians on visa overstays

On February 9, 2026, Legit.ng reported that the US embassy issued a warning stressing that visa overstays by Nigerian travellers could have wider consequences. Officials explained that overstaying visas could reduce opportunities for Nigerians who wished to travel for education, business, or family visits.

The embassy emphasised: “Compliance with visa rules is essential to maintain access for those travelling responsibly.” It also encouraged Nigerians to report suspected visa fraud through the official channels: AbujaFPU@state.gov, LagosFPU@state.gov

This development highlights the US government’s continued focus on immigration enforcement. With names and photos released but no timeline disclosed, Nigerians and observers will be watching closely for further updates.

Source: Legit.ng