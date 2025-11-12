Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released newly obtained emails showing Jeffrey Epstein repeatedly mentioned Donald Trump in private correspondence

The messages, spanning more than a decade, included claims that Trump “ knew about the girls ” and spent time with a woman identified as Virginia Giuffre

While Trump has not been accused of wrongdoing, the release reignited political debate in Washington over his past ties to Epstein

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released emails on Wednesday that showed Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender who died by suicide in 2019, mentioned Donald Trump multiple times in private correspondence over the past 15 years.

The emails were obtained after the committee subpoenaed Epstein’s estate earlier this year.

Ghislaine Maxwell testimony defended Trump, denying any inappropriate behaviour linked to Epstein’s network. Photo credit: Hojjun Boatman/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

The correspondence included exchanges with Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime associate who was later convicted of sex trafficking, and author Michael Wolff. In the emails, Epstein claimed Trump spent significant time with a woman described by Democrats as a victim of Epstein’s trafficking.

He also wrote that Trump “knew about the girls,” a phrase seemingly linked to Trump’s past claim that he expelled Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago club for targeting young female staff.

Trump not accused of wrongdoing

The committee confirmed that Trump neither received nor sent any of the emails, most of which predated his presidency. He has not been accused of criminal wrongdoing in connection with Epstein or Maxwell.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt criticised the release, saying Democrats had “selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump.”

She added: “These stories are nothing more than bad-faith efforts to distract from President Trump’s historic accomplishments, and any American with common sense sees right through this hoax and clear distraction from the government opening back up again.”

Epstein’s email to Maxwell in 2011

One email dated April 2, 2011, and reviewed by CNN, showed Epstein writing to Maxwell:

“i want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump.. (REDACTED) spent hours at my house with him ,, he has never once been mentioned. police chief. etc. im 75 % there.”

Maxwell replied: “I have been thinking about that…”

Republican members of the committee identified the woman as Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s most prominent survivors who died by suicide in April. They accused Democrats of concealing her name because she had not alleged Trump committed any wrongdoing.

Virginia Giuffre’s account

In her memoir Nobody’s Girl, Giuffre recalled working at Mar-a-Lago in 2000, where her father was employed as a maintenance worker. She wrote: “Trump couldn’t have been friendlier, telling me it was fantastic that I was there. ‘Do you like kids?’ he asked. ‘Do you babysit at all?’ He explained that he owned several houses next to the resort that he lent to friends, many of whom had children who needed tending.”

Giuffre did not accuse Trump of misconduct in her book.

Maxwell’s defence of Trump

In an interview earlier this year with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, Maxwell said she “never witnessed the President in any inappropriate setting in any way,” adding that she did not recall seeing Trump at Epstein’s house.

She stated: “The President was never inappropriate with anybody. In the times that I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects.”

Political firestorm over Epstein files

Trump’s relationship with Epstein has remained under scrutiny amid calls in Washington for the release of federal files on Epstein.

Earlier this year, Trump’s Justice Department reaffirmed its conclusion that Epstein died by suicide and said it would not provide further information.

The decision triggered criticism in Congress and among Trump’s supporters, leading to renewed efforts to compel the release of more documents.

The House Oversight Committee secured materials from Epstein’s estate, while a separate push in Congress aimed to force a vote on releasing government files. That effort was expected to gain a decisive 218th supporter when Rep. Adelita Grijalva was sworn in on Wednesday.

Emails between Epstein and Wolff

The latest release also included emails between Epstein and Wolff. In January 2019, during Trump’s first term and months before Epstein’s death, Epstein wrote to Wolff about Trump’s claim that he had asked Epstein to resign from Mar-a-Lago.

Epstein responded: “trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever. . of course he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop.”

The White House has said Trump barred Epstein from Mar-a-Lago “for being a creep.” Trump himself has claimed Epstein “stole” young women who worked at the spa, explaining why their relationship ended. Maxwell denied recruiting at Mar-a-Lago.

Wolff’s 2015 email

Another email dated December 15, 2015, showed Wolff warning Epstein that CNN planned to ask Trump about his relationship with him during a Republican primary debate. Epstein replied: “if we were able to craft an answer for him, what do you think it should be?”

Wolff responded: “I think you should let him hang himself. If he says he hasn’t been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable PR and political currency. You can hang him in a way that potentially generates a positive benefit for you, or, if it really looks like he could win, you could save him, generating a debt. Of course, it is possible that, when asked, he’ll say Jeffrey is a great guy and has gotten a raw deal and is a victim of political correctness, which is to be outlawed in a Trump regime.”

Trump releases top US secret kept hidden for 20 years

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Justice Department has released a new batch of Jeffrey Epstein files following Attorney General Pam Bondi's review of classified documents in the case. However, the highly anticipated client list was not included in the release.

According to New York Post, many of the documents had already been released during Ghislaine Maxwell's federal criminal trial, which resulted in her decades-long imprisonment.

Source: Legit.ng