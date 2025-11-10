President Donald Trump has issued sweeping pardons to key allies linked to efforts to overturn the 2020 election

The proclamation, shared by the Justice Department’s Pardon Attorney, includes high-profile figures such as Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Mark Meadows

While the pardons cover federal charges, they do not extend to Trump himself or to state-level prosecutions

President Donald Trump has granted pardons to a wide group of political allies connected to efforts to challenge the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, according to a proclamation shared by the Department of Justice’s Pardon Attorney, Ed Martin.

According to CNN, the proclamation, posted by Martin on social media platform X late Sunday, listed several prominent figures including Trump’s personal lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, as well as former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Presidential proclamation grants unconditional pardons to key allies in 2020 election case. Photo credit: Donald Trump/X

Source: Twitter

These individuals were among dozens named in the document, which was dated 7 November and appeared to carry the president’s signature.

“This proclamation ends a grave national injustice perpetrated upon the American people following the 2020 Presidential Election and continues the process of national reconciliation,” the document stated.

The proclamation granted a “full, complete, and unconditional pardon” to those listed, including some of Trump’s co-defendants who faced charges in Georgia for allegedly attempting to overturn the election results.

However, the document made clear that the pardon did not extend to President Trump himself.

See the full list of the names below:

Federal scope of presidential pardons

Legal experts noted that presidential pardons only apply to federal offences and do not cover state or local charges. This means that individuals facing legal action in state courts, such as in Georgia, may still be subject to prosecution despite the federal clemency.

CNN reported that it had contacted both the White House and Martin’s office for further comment, though no official response had been issued at the time of writing.

Additional clemency granted last week

In a separate move last week, President Trump also granted clemency to a retired New York City police officer who had been convicted in 2023 for stalking a New Jersey family on behalf of the Chinese government. The officer’s case had drawn attention due to its international implications.

Trump further extended a pardon to former Major League Baseball star Darryl Strawberry, who had been convicted of tax evasion in 1995. The decision was seen by some as part of a broader effort to revisit past convictions involving public figures.

These latest pardons have sparked renewed debate over the use of presidential clemency powers and their role in shaping political and legal outcomes.

Trump issues federal pardons but excludes himself from 2020 election-related clemency. Photo credit: Andrew Harnik/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

