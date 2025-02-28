The Justice Department has released a new batch of Jeffrey Epstein files, following Attorney General Pam Bondi's review of classified documents, though the client list remains undisclosed

The documents include flight logs, an evidence list, a contact book, and a redacted "masseuse list," with some names linked to Epstein's alleged crimes

While some figures, like Ghislaine Maxwell and Jean-Luc Brunel, have faced allegations, others have never been accused of wrongdoing

Washington, D.C., USA – The Justice Department has released a new batch of Jeffrey Epstein files following Attorney General Pam Bondi's review of classified documents in the case. However, the highly anticipated client list was not included in the release.

"This Department of Justice is following through on President Trump’s commitment to transparency and lifting the veil on the disgusting actions of Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirators," Bondi stated on February 27.

Documents and key figures

According to New York Post, many of the documents had already been released during Ghislaine Maxwell's federal criminal trial, which resulted in her decades-long imprisonment.

The files include flight logs, an evidence list, a contact book, and a redacted "masseuse list" believed to refer to Epstein's victims.

While some individuals named in the documents have never been accused of Epstein-related wrongdoing, others, such as Maxwell and Prince Andrew, have faced allegations. Jean-Luc Brunel, a French modelling agent who died in jail awaiting trial, was also mentioned.

The logs revealed that prominent Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, known as Virginia Roberts at the time, flew with him to and from the U.S. Islands. Epstein, 66, died in a jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal trafficking charges.

His potential client list has long been of public interest due to his connections with billionaires, celebrities, academics, and global leaders, but it has not been released.

Court-ordered release and public interest

A federal court ordered thousands of pages of sealed records to be made public, revealing nearly 200 names, many of whom were not accused of crimes.

The contact book dated 2003 to 2004 included names such as actor Alec Baldwin, billionaire Richard Branson, and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg. Epstein also had entries for rockstar Mick Jagger, Holocaust survivor and author Eli Wiesel, actors Ralph Fiennes and Dustin Hoffman, model Liz Hurley, Michael Jackson, and numerous members of the Kennedy family.

Epstein was known to socialise with prominent individuals and discuss finance and philanthropy. Other numbers in the contact book included the London bar across the street from Maxwell's townhouse, the White House, and a Palm Beach business called "Creative Custom Swimwear." He also had regional entries labelled "Massage."

Legal fallout and accusations

Epstein had secured a plea deal in 2008 after paying a high school girl $300 for sex, resulting in 13 months in jail with work release during the day.

The fallout from this deal led Florida to pass a new law allowing the court to release grand jury materials in the case, which are typically secret.

A group of 12 Epstein accusers sued the FBI last year, alleging the bureau failed to properly investigate credible allegations that he led a "sex trafficking ring for the elite" as far back as the 1990s. The FBI has stated it does not comment on pending litigation.

Epstein, his former lover and convicted accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, and unnamed co-conspirators allegedly abused young women and underage girls between 1996 and his death in 2019, according to the lawsuit.

Citing police documents, it alleges that Epstein recruited girls between 14 and 16, as well as students at Palm Beach Community College, for "sex-tinged sessions." In addition to Maxwell, French modelling agent Jean-Luc Brunel was also charged with sex trafficking and, like Epstein, died in a jail cell.

