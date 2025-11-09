Ex-CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, slams Nigerian leaders for focusing on the 2027 election while citizens are being killed daily

Ayokunle accuses the government of complicity in Christian-targeted attacks, saying the killings amount to deliberate genocide

The cleric supports foreign intervention if it would restore peace, describing Trump’s warning to Nigeria as a wake-up call to a “clueless government”

Former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, has condemned what he described as the government’s obsession with the 2027 general election while Nigerians continue to die in violent attacks across the country.

Speaking in an interview with Punch, Ayokunle said the ongoing killings of Christians and the government’s failure to curb the violence amounted to genocide.

He accused political leaders of abandoning their core duty of protecting lives and property while prioritising their electoral ambitions.

Nigeria’s worsening security and silent leadership

Ayokunle recounted multiple attacks on Christian communities, particularly in Plateau, Benue, and Southern Kaduna, where entire villages were destroyed and occupied by armed groups.

He recalled a massacre in Miango, Plateau State, where 21 people were killed in a single night. Twenty of them, he said, were members of his denomination, the Nigerian Baptist Convention.

He criticised attempts to downplay the violence by claiming that Muslims were also victims, arguing that the killings of Christians were targeted and systematic.

“What makes the killing of Christians particularly worrisome is that those responsible are some Muslims. If members of the same faith attack one another, it’s viewed differently. But when some Muslims target Christians, it becomes persecution—and with the number involved, it is genocide,” he said.

The cleric accused the government of complacency and complicity, saying its failure to end terrorism over the past 16 years showed a lack of sincerity. According to him, insecurity has now spread to new regions, including the South-West.

“Government lost focus, citizens losing faith”

Ayokunle criticised the government’s reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump’s warning over alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria. He described Trump’s comments as a “wake-up call” to a government that has grown indifferent to human suffering.

“They are only focused on how to win the 2027 election when they have not done the needful for 2025 and 2026. I don’t know why people can be so shameless about their non-performance, especially in the area of security,” he said.

He accused some officials of being complicit in the violence, citing a governor who recently admitted that government agents were involved. Ayokunle argued that unless there was external pressure, Nigerian leaders would continue to ignore the bloodshed.

The cleric said he would support foreign intervention if it could restore peace, insisting that Nigerians wanted safety and freedom to move without fear.

“If the government knows it cannot nip this thing in the bud, it should seek help from outside the country,” he said.

Ayokunle concluded that Nigeria’s leaders had lost moral direction, saying they would one day answer to God for allowing the continuous killing of innocent citizens.

Foreign ministry reacts to Trump's claim

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's Foreign ministry commented on the claim that Nigerian Christians were being killed in massive proportions.

According to the government ministry, the claim by the United States President Donald Trump did not reflect the reality on the ground.

US President Donald Trump claimed that there were widespread killings of Christians in Nigeria.

